How to finish some royal work in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have started making your way through the new seasonal Royal Winter Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will have noticed that there is a new list of duties for you to undertake to earn crowns and claim rewards.

These tasks—called “Royal Duties”— include all sorts of things for you to do around the valley to start earning some crowns. One of the more vague duties that you will see on the list of tasks is “finish some royal work.” It’s not entirely clear as to what you need to do to complete this, so we are going to be looking at this task in a little more detail so you know how to go about getting it done.

What is Royal Work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The royal work that you need to complete can be any of the general tasks or Dreamlight Duties. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The royal work that is referenced in this task includes any of the usual Dreamlight Duties that you can find under the Dreamlight tab when you bring up the game menu. To begin working towards the “finish some royal work” duty on the Star Path, all you need to do is start making your way through any of the tasks under the Dreamlight Duties tab.

It doesn’t matter what tasks you choose to complete or how much Dreamlight you earn from them. Finishing any of these duties will contribute towards your progress in completing the royal work Star Path task. Because of this, I would suggest opting for the simpler Dreamlight Duties if you want to complete the Star Path task as quickly as possible.

You’ll need to complete 10 general tasks to finish up your royal work. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete the “finish some royal work” duty, you will need to complete 10 tasks under the Dreamlight Duties tab. As I said, it’s easiest to go about this by completing the quickest and simplest tasks first so that you can progress and earn your rewards as speedily as possible.

What rewards do you get from Finishing Some Royal Work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The task will have a red icon next to it when it has been completed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have completed 10 of your Dreamlight Duties, the “finish some royal work” task will also be marked as complete. You’ll get 10 crowns from doing this, which you can use to unlock your chosen rewards on the Star Path by navigating down to the rewards tab.

To collect your rewards, simply head over to the duties section under the Event tab on the game menu. The “finish some royal work” task will have a red icon next to it once it has been successfully completed. When you see that the task has the red icon, all you need to do is hover over it and click on it and the 10 crowns will be rewarded to you.

It really is as simple as that to complete the “finish some royal work” task in the new Royal Winter Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Start collecting those crowns by completing this duty, as well as the other tasks on the list, and you’ll be earning some cool winter-themed rewards for your valley in no time.