Character in Disney Dreamlight Valley harvesting plants and taking a selfie.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to complete That’s Not Where Eggs Come From! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Completing That's Not Where Eggs Come From in Disney Dreamlight Valley can take time. Here's a quick Eggstravaganza duty guide.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Apr 3, 2025 08:03 pm

One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley is the wide variety of in-game events throughout the year. They often feature daily quests and exciting rewards—or in this case, “eggciting” rewards.

The Easter Eggstravaganza event runs from April 2 to 22, featuring several daily quests from WALL•E alongside themed duties. That’s Not Where Eggs Come From is a confusing duty at first glance, so we’ve broken down how to complete it as quickly as possible.

How to complete That’s Not Where Eggs Come From!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event tab with duties.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete That’s Not Where Eggs Come From in DDV, you need to harvest 100 Spring V-EGG-etables. This is split into four milestones, with a unique reward available for each target:

  • Harvesting 10 Spring V-EGG-etables will get you the Spring Chocolate recipe
  • Harvesting 30 Spring V-EGG-etables will get you the Blue Spring Rabbit companion
  • Harvesting 60 Spring V-EGG-etables will get you the Pink Spring Rabbit companion
  • Harvesting 100 Spring V-EGG-etables will get you the Yellow Spring Rabbit companion

These milestones are not time-gated—meaning you don’t have to come back the next day to do the milestone of 30 and so on—so if you’ve got the resources to grow 100 Spring V-EGG-etables in the Valley all at once, it’s worth getting it done. These crops can be time-consuming to manage, so we’d suggest doing larger batches when possible.

To create the Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds, head to your nearest crafting table and look in the Refined Materials tab to get started.

Character in Disney Dreamlight Valley making V-EGG-Table seeds.
It’s worth creating one big batch of 100 to save time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crafting requirements can be seen in the table below, along with the resource locations.

ResourceQuantityHow to get
Egg-celent Fruit1Grows on bushes dotted around the map – pink in color.
Wild Spring Egg1Small blue eggs that can be found on the floor around the map.
Dreamlight20Obtained predominantly via the Dreamlight Duties tab.

Egg-celent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs will periodically respawn throughout the event, so you don’t need to worry about running out. It’s worth farming all of the necessary resources before getting stuck into the crafting to save yourself time.

Character in Disney Dreamlight Valley picking eggs from a bush.
They’re abundant in a number of locations across the Valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plant the Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds as normal and water them. Wait 15 minutes, then return to the plants and water them again to keep them growing. Wait another 15 minutes before checking them again.

After the second waiting period, you’ll be able to harvest the Spring V-EGG-etables from your farm plots. The progress will automatically tick off in the event duties tab, prompting you to claim your reward as soon as you hit one of the milestones.

The Easter Eggstravaganza celebrations are a great opportunity to pick up rare, themed decorations, and add cute companions to your collection. The daily quests from WALL•E can also help you quickly gain friendship with the adorable robot.

