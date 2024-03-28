Category:
Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 event guide

It's an egg-citing time in the valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 02:53 pm
The player posing with some Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a collection of special events for each season, and in spring, the main event is the Eggstravaganza. This Easter event is a pretty big one with lots to do, which means you might need some guidance navigating through it.

Recommended Videos

Some parts of this special event are secret, which means you could miss out on valuable rewards if you don’t discover them all. If you want to ensure you tackle all parts of this celebration, here’s a complete guide to the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza guide

The player holding a Rabbit and standing surrounded by eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Time to decorate with eggs everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entire Eggstravaganza event is broken up into an array of different kinds of activities, including quests, recipes, crafting items, and more. There’s a lot to do and much of it is left up to you to discover, so here’s everything you need to know.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza quests

This event includes two quests for you to tackle. One of them is available to complete for rewards on a daily basis, while the other can only be completed once a week.

  • Blooming and Blossoming: A daily quest that tasks you with crafting a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E.
    • Rewards: 200 friendship with Wall-E, five Wild Spring Eggs, five Egg-cellent Fruits, and one Spring V-EGG-etable.
  • Bunnies on the Run: A weekly quest that tasks you with catching some Rabbits hopping around the Plaza for Wall-E.
    • Rewards: 1,000 friendship with Wall-E, 20 Wild Spring Eggs, 20 Egg-cellent Fruits, and five Spring V-EGG-etables.
The Eggstravaganza event description in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There’s a lot to do and no time to waste. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza duties

The Eggstravaganza event has four special Dreamlight Duties you can complete. Some of them can be tackled at any time if you have the means to do so, but it’s easiest to work on them while the event is active since you could be missing items if you don’t stock up on them.

DutyTask
That’s Not Where Eggs Come FromHarvest Spring V-EGG-etables.
Spring Taste TestEat all the special Spring recipes.
Wall-E Loves FlowersPick 50 flowers while hanging out with Wall-E.
Eggs-ceptional DecoratingCraft and place four Eggstravaganza furniture items.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza recipes

There are three special recipes you can make using the Easter Eggs you find during the Eggstravaganza event. These recipes can be made at any time in the year as long as you have enough ingredients from the event to make them.

RecipeIngredients
Spring ChocolateOne Sugarcane
One Cocoa Bean
One Spring V-EGG-etable
Spring Egg BowlOne Egg-cellent Fruit
One Wild Spring Egg
One Spring V-EGG-etable
One Sugarcane
One Cocoa Bean
Spring Mimosa EggsOne Basil
One Egg-cellent Fruit
One Wild Spring Egg
One Spring V-EGG-etable

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza furniture

The Spring Stall item in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You can craft some pretty cool items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting Easter Eggs during the Eggstravaganza event allows you to make five exclusive furniture items. Just like the recipes, these can be crafted whenever as long as you have the required resources to do so.

NameMaterials
“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket10 Egg-cellent Fruits
10 Wild Spring Eggs
Five Spring V-EGG-etables
20 Fiber
Over Easy ChairFive Wild Spring Eggs
Five Egg-cellent Fruits
Spring Egg Bounty15 Egg-cellent Fruits
15 Wild Spring Eggs
15 Spring V-EGG-etables
50 Stone
Spring Stall10 Egg-cellent Fruits
10 Wild Spring Eggs
10 Spring V-EGG-etables
20 Hardwood
Sunny Side Up Arch25 Egg-cellent Fruits
25 Wild Spring Eggs
25 Spring V-EGG-etables
10 Iron Ingots

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza rewards

As you navigate through the event, there are a couple of exclusive rewards you can only obtain by completing a couple of specific tasks. Here are all of the Eggstravaganza rewards you can earn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what you need to do to unlock them.

  • Blue Spring Rabbit: Harvest 30 Spring V-EGG-etables.
  • Pink Spring Rabbit: Harvest 60 Spring V-EGG-etables.
  • Yellow Spring Rabbit: Harvest 100 Spring V-EGG-etables.
  • Spring Tableware: Complete the Spring Taste Test duty.
  • Tulip Lamp: Complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating duty.
  • Decorative Tulip Bouquet: Complete the Wall-E Loves Flowers duty.
All unlockable Spring Rabbits in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Rabbits you can earn are pretty cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event end date

The Eggstravaganza event runs from March 27 to April 17 in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So far, this event seems to be an annual occurrence, which means it will likely return once again in 2025 around the same time. That’s a long time away, though, so if there’s anything in this event you want to unlock, you should be sure to participate in it while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get all Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player holding a Rabbit and standing surrounded by eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get all Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to complete Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player chasing a bunny in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get all Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player holding a Rabbit and standing surrounded by eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get all Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to complete Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player chasing a bunny in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Bunnies on the Run quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 28, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.