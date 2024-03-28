Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 event guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a collection of special events for each season, and in spring, the main event is the Eggstravaganza. This Easter event is a pretty big one with lots to do, which means you might need some guidance navigating through it.

Recommended Videos

Some parts of this special event are secret, which means you could miss out on valuable rewards if you don’t discover them all. If you want to ensure you tackle all parts of this celebration, here’s a complete guide to the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza guide

Time to decorate with eggs everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entire Eggstravaganza event is broken up into an array of different kinds of activities, including quests, recipes, crafting items, and more. There’s a lot to do and much of it is left up to you to discover, so here’s everything you need to know.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza quests

This event includes two quests for you to tackle. One of them is available to complete for rewards on a daily basis, while the other can only be completed once a week.

Blooming and Blossoming: A daily quest that tasks you with crafting a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E. Rewards: 200 friendship with Wall-E, five Wild Spring Eggs, five Egg-cellent Fruits, and one Spring V-EGG-etable.

A daily quest that tasks you with crafting a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E. Bunnies on the Run: A weekly quest that tasks you with catching some Rabbits hopping around the Plaza for Wall-E. Rewards: 1,000 friendship with Wall-E, 20 Wild Spring Eggs, 20 Egg-cellent Fruits, and five Spring V-EGG-etables.

A weekly quest that tasks you with catching some Rabbits hopping around the Plaza for Wall-E.

There’s a lot to do and no time to waste. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza duties

The Eggstravaganza event has four special Dreamlight Duties you can complete. Some of them can be tackled at any time if you have the means to do so, but it’s easiest to work on them while the event is active since you could be missing items if you don’t stock up on them.

Duty Task That’s Not Where Eggs Come From Harvest Spring V-EGG-etables. Spring Taste Test Eat all the special Spring recipes. Wall-E Loves Flowers Pick 50 flowers while hanging out with Wall-E. Eggs-ceptional Decorating Craft and place four Eggstravaganza furniture items.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza recipes

There are three special recipes you can make using the Easter Eggs you find during the Eggstravaganza event. These recipes can be made at any time in the year as long as you have enough ingredients from the event to make them.

Recipe Ingredients Spring Chocolate One Sugarcane

One Cocoa Bean

One Spring V-EGG-etable Spring Egg Bowl One Egg-cellent Fruit

One Wild Spring Egg

One Spring V-EGG-etable

One Sugarcane

One Cocoa Bean Spring Mimosa Eggs One Basil

One Egg-cellent Fruit

One Wild Spring Egg

One Spring V-EGG-etable

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza furniture

You can craft some pretty cool items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting Easter Eggs during the Eggstravaganza event allows you to make five exclusive furniture items. Just like the recipes, these can be crafted whenever as long as you have the required resources to do so.

Name Materials “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket 10 Egg-cellent Fruits

10 Wild Spring Eggs

Five Spring V-EGG-etables

20 Fiber Over Easy Chair Five Wild Spring Eggs

Five Egg-cellent Fruits Spring Egg Bounty 15 Egg-cellent Fruits

15 Wild Spring Eggs

15 Spring V-EGG-etables

50 Stone Spring Stall 10 Egg-cellent Fruits

10 Wild Spring Eggs

10 Spring V-EGG-etables

20 Hardwood Sunny Side Up Arch 25 Egg-cellent Fruits

25 Wild Spring Eggs

25 Spring V-EGG-etables

10 Iron Ingots

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza rewards

As you navigate through the event, there are a couple of exclusive rewards you can only obtain by completing a couple of specific tasks. Here are all of the Eggstravaganza rewards you can earn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what you need to do to unlock them.

Blue Spring Rabbit: Harvest 30 Spring V-EGG-etables.

Harvest 30 Spring V-EGG-etables. Pink Spring Rabbit: Harvest 60 Spring V-EGG-etables.

Harvest 60 Spring V-EGG-etables. Yellow Spring Rabbit: Harvest 100 Spring V-EGG-etables.

Harvest 100 Spring V-EGG-etables. Spring Tableware: Complete the Spring Taste Test duty.

Complete the Spring Taste Test duty. Tulip Lamp: Complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating duty.

Complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating duty. Decorative Tulip Bouquet: Complete the Wall-E Loves Flowers duty.

The Rabbits you can earn are pretty cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eggstravaganza event runs from March 27 to April 17 in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So far, this event seems to be an annual occurrence, which means it will likely return once again in 2025 around the same time. That’s a long time away, though, so if there’s anything in this event you want to unlock, you should be sure to participate in it while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more