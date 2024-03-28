Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza 2024 event guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a collection of special events for each season, and in spring, the main event is the Eggstravaganza. This Easter event is a pretty big one with lots to do, which means you might need some guidance navigating through it.
Some parts of this special event are secret, which means you could miss out on valuable rewards if you don’t discover them all. If you want to ensure you tackle all parts of this celebration, here’s a complete guide to the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza guide
The entire Eggstravaganza event is broken up into an array of different kinds of activities, including quests, recipes, crafting items, and more. There’s a lot to do and much of it is left up to you to discover, so here’s everything you need to know.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza quests
This event includes two quests for you to tackle. One of them is available to complete for rewards on a daily basis, while the other can only be completed once a week.
- Blooming and Blossoming: A daily quest that tasks you with crafting a Pretty Flower Basket for Wall-E.
- Rewards: 200 friendship with Wall-E, five Wild Spring Eggs, five Egg-cellent Fruits, and one Spring V-EGG-etable.
- Bunnies on the Run: A weekly quest that tasks you with catching some Rabbits hopping around the Plaza for Wall-E.
- Rewards: 1,000 friendship with Wall-E, 20 Wild Spring Eggs, 20 Egg-cellent Fruits, and five Spring V-EGG-etables.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza duties
The Eggstravaganza event has four special Dreamlight Duties you can complete. Some of them can be tackled at any time if you have the means to do so, but it’s easiest to work on them while the event is active since you could be missing items if you don’t stock up on them.
|Duty
|Task
|That’s Not Where Eggs Come From
|Harvest Spring V-EGG-etables.
|Spring Taste Test
|Eat all the special Spring recipes.
|Wall-E Loves Flowers
|Pick 50 flowers while hanging out with Wall-E.
|Eggs-ceptional Decorating
|Craft and place four Eggstravaganza furniture items.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza recipes
There are three special recipes you can make using the Easter Eggs you find during the Eggstravaganza event. These recipes can be made at any time in the year as long as you have enough ingredients from the event to make them.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Spring Chocolate
|One Sugarcane
One Cocoa Bean
One Spring V-EGG-etable
|Spring Egg Bowl
|One Egg-cellent Fruit
One Wild Spring Egg
One Spring V-EGG-etable
One Sugarcane
One Cocoa Bean
|Spring Mimosa Eggs
|One Basil
One Egg-cellent Fruit
One Wild Spring Egg
One Spring V-EGG-etable
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza furniture
Collecting Easter Eggs during the Eggstravaganza event allows you to make five exclusive furniture items. Just like the recipes, these can be crafted whenever as long as you have the required resources to do so.
|Name
|Materials
|“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket
|10 Egg-cellent Fruits
10 Wild Spring Eggs
Five Spring V-EGG-etables
20 Fiber
|Over Easy Chair
|Five Wild Spring Eggs
Five Egg-cellent Fruits
|Spring Egg Bounty
|15 Egg-cellent Fruits
15 Wild Spring Eggs
15 Spring V-EGG-etables
50 Stone
|Spring Stall
|10 Egg-cellent Fruits
10 Wild Spring Eggs
10 Spring V-EGG-etables
20 Hardwood
|Sunny Side Up Arch
|25 Egg-cellent Fruits
25 Wild Spring Eggs
25 Spring V-EGG-etables
10 Iron Ingots
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza rewards
As you navigate through the event, there are a couple of exclusive rewards you can only obtain by completing a couple of specific tasks. Here are all of the Eggstravaganza rewards you can earn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what you need to do to unlock them.
- Blue Spring Rabbit: Harvest 30 Spring V-EGG-etables.
- Pink Spring Rabbit: Harvest 60 Spring V-EGG-etables.
- Yellow Spring Rabbit: Harvest 100 Spring V-EGG-etables.
- Spring Tableware: Complete the Spring Taste Test duty.
- Tulip Lamp: Complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating duty.
- Decorative Tulip Bouquet: Complete the Wall-E Loves Flowers duty.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event end date
The Eggstravaganza event runs from March 27 to April 17 in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So far, this event seems to be an annual occurrence, which means it will likely return once again in 2025 around the same time. That’s a long time away, though, so if there’s anything in this event you want to unlock, you should be sure to participate in it while you can.