How to complete Wall-E Loves Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world within Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently celebrating a special Eggstravaganza event. This event asks players to take on many unique festive tasks with the “Wall-E Loves Flowers” task being one of the more confusing players must complete.

Throughout general Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay, players are carefully guided through anything and everything that they need to do to complete a quest or task. But when it comes to the game’s special seasonal events, Gameloft seems to prefer leaving things more vague and mysterious.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The name of this task does give a subtle hint as to what players need to do, but the rest is up to them to work out themselves. What this task actually requires is also based on the personality and likes of Wall-E himself, which means players who have been getting to know the robot might recognize what they need to do sooner.

How do you complete the “Wall-E Loves Flowers” task in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The “Wall-E Loves Flowers” task is located under the Dreamlight page in the Village section. You can tell which tasks are associated with the Eggstravaganza event based on the egg icon that appears over the top of each one of them.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

For this task, all players know is that they must collect 50 of something. No further hints or information is given outside of the number 50 and Wall-E which may make this rather confusing.

Luckily, the task itself isn’t too difficult once players know what to do. All that needs to be done to complete “Wall-E Loves Flowers” is to gather 50 flowers while hanging with Wall-E. The adorable robot loves plants and greenery, which is why the task calls for flower gathering since this is something he will greatly enjoy.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Flowers are scattered in abundance across all of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s unique biomes, which should make this task a fairly easy one. Players that don’t want to traverse all around the valley can also utilize a sneakier method that will help them complete this task more quickly.

To utilize this strategy, players will want to ensure they have a few flowers in their personal inventory. Then, all they need to do is drop and pick up the flowers repeatedly until the task has been marked as complete.

After gathering 50 flowers with Wall-E, you can then collect a reward by returning to the task under the Village page. Players will be rewarded with a Decorative Tulip Bouquet decoration item upon successfully completing this quest.