All new furniture items in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event

Spring has come to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and residents are excited to see what decor pops up in the Valley. There are plenty of egg-themed things to craft during the event, but players will need to do some egg hunting first.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event runs from April 8 to April 29, giving players a fair bit of time to gather up all of the eggs they can so they can craft all of the new furniture items that have been added to the game.

There are a few things players can make out of the eggs they find around the Valley. There are three different types of eggs that they’ll need to gather, including Egg-cellent Fruit, Spring V-EGG-etable Fruit, and Wild Spring Eggs.

All new craftable furniture for Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Eggstravaganza event

There are five new items that players can craft during the event. The Over Easy Chair, “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket, Spring Egg Bounty, Sunny Side Up Arch, and Spring Stall. Below are each of the recipes with the items you’ll need to make each one.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Over Easy Chair

Five Wild Spring Eggs

Five Egg-cellent Fruit

“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket

10 Wild Spring Eggs

10 Egg-cellent Fruit

Five Spring V-EGG-etables

20 Fiber

Spring Egg Bounty

15 Wild Spring Eggs

15 Egg-cellent Fruit

15 Spring V-EGG-etables

50 Stone

Sunny Side Up Arch

25 Wild Spring Eggs

25 Egg-cellent Fruit

25 Spring V-EGG-etables

10 Iron Ingots

Spring Stall

10 Wild Spring Eggs

10 Egg-cellent Fruit

10 Spring V-EGG-etables

20 Hardwood

Players can also get eggs by interacting with Wall-E each day. He has daily and weekly quests that reward all three of the different kinds of eggs after the quest is completed. Players might not be able to craft everything on day one, but coupled with finding the eggs in the Valley and doing the daily and weekly quests, it shouldn’t be hard to craft all of the items at least once during the event.