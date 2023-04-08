How to get V-EGG-etable Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eggs are popping up in some pretty weird places in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but residents don’t seem to be too bothered by it, and there are some new crafting recipes that use them during the Eggstravaganza event.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza start and end times

Players can hunt three different types of eggs during the event, which runs from April 8 to April 29, giving players a solid three weeks to get all of their egg-themed decor placed in the Valley before the timer runs out.

There are three different ways to get the three different colored eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley during the Eggstravaganza event, and although gathering a significant quantity of these eggs will be difficult, finding them isn’t very hard.

Where to find V-EGG-etable Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

V-EGG-etable Fruit is likely the least obvious of the three eggs to find within the Valley, considering players need to craft the seed before they can get the egg. The recipe for the V-EGG-etable Fruit is fairly simple, but it will require players to balance their resources since it takes two of the other eggs in order to craft it.

Related: How to get Egg-cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for the V-EGG-etable Fruit Seed requires one Egg-cellent Fruit, which can be found on bushes around the Valley, and one Wild Spring Egg, which are scattered all over the Valley and can be found lying on the ground.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve crafted it, the seed can be planted just like any other in the Valley. It will need at least one watering before it grows, so players should keep an eye on it frequently. After the plant matures, players will see eggs growing in the ground.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Taking a buddy who specializes in gardening will yield more eggs, so players should make sure that they have their Valley resident with them in order to maximize how many eggs come from them, especially since each seed requires the use of two of the other eggs, neither of which are easy to find in larger quantities.