Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza start and end times

Spring is here and players of Disney Dreamlight Valley will soon be able to partake in some spring-themed events, starting with the Eggstravaganza event, which will soon begin in the game.

Residents of the Valley are bringing in the spring season with a celebration called Eggstravaganza centering around bunnies and eggs. There are some new challenges players can complete, a ton of new items and rewards, and materials to craft things with.

A big egg hunt will commence in the Valley and players can begin finding eggs around the Valley called Wild Spring Eggs. They can also plant the new Spring V-EGG-etables in gardens and collect Egg-cellent Fruit from a naturally spawning Egg Fruit bush.

When does Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Eggstravaganza start and end?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is bringing in the spring season with the Eggstravaganza event beginning on April 8. Players can begin finding eggs around the Valley then and there’s at least one special event that is started by talking to Wall-E. The event will run until April 29, giving players a full three weeks to complete new daily and weekly challenges that will serve as repeatable quests that require crafting, collecting, and chasing rabbits during the time the event is live.

A number of pastel-colored clothing items and egg-themed decorations were teased in a blog post, so players will likely have some new items to obtain and craft during the event. The photo shows some of the new items, such as an egg arch, an egg-filled basket, a giant egg, flowers in a jug, and a cute pastel flag stand.

Soon, players will be able to hop into the game, collect eggs, and complete quests to earn all of the fun rewards. But the event is made so that if players miss a day, they can make up for the materials they need to craft certain things, so players can enjoy the event at their own pace.