All confirmed and rumored games appearing at The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards is back for another year of game reveals, announcements, hype…and, oh yeah, some awards.
The yearly show is a bigger success each year, along with adding more and more ads and announcements each year, but it’s an exciting event in the games industry nonetheless as the world tunes in to see what’s next, and occasionally honor what was.
Here’s what to expect from the show in 2024, including new announcements, confirmed titles, rumors, and baseless speculation.
Table of contents
- Confirmed games appearing at The Game Awards 2024
- The Game Awards 2024 rumors and speculation
- Celebrities and others confirmed to appear
Confirmed games appearing at The Game Awards 2024
Mafia: The Old Country
The next Mafia game is set for a “full world premiere reveal” during this year’s show.
Borderlands 4
The first look at the next Borderlands game is coming. Borderlands 4 will debut and also show off some gameplay at the event.
Palworld
One of 2024’s biggest hit games launched all the way back in January, and is apparently ready to show off something new, as was teased in a Twitter/X post on Dec. 9.
Tekken 8 DLC
The final DLC character for Tekken 8‘s season one will be revealed.
Warframe: 1999
The latest from Warframe will appear during the show.
The Game Awards 2024 rumors and speculation
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is confirmed to appear, to no one’s surprise, so Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is likely to appear with a trailer and potentially a release date. Geoff Keighley’s buddy is also working on other projects, though, like the Xbox horror game OD and PHYSINT, his next entry in the stealth genre. Will we see either of them?
Nintendo Switch 2
This would be the biggest stage possible for Nintendo to reveal, or at least tease, an announcement of its next console and successor to the Switch. With leaks and rumors compounding for months, and a 2025 release date looking likely, Nintendo could get the hype train going early heading into the new year.
Resident Evil 9
Rumors about RE9 have been circulating for some time now, with talk about the next game starring both Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine to close out the “Eveline” storyline introduced in Resident Evil 7.
Resident Evil Village’s fourth anniversary is coming up in May, and Resident Evil 4 Remake launched last year, so it’s time that we heard something new from Capcom’s survival horror franchise.
Marvel Rivals
The hot new hero shooter on the block debuted to a massive 10 million players in just three days, so NetEase Games may look to capitalize on the hype by debuting the game’s Season One trailer and information.
Fortnite
Epic Games is always cooking something up. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Fortnite in some capacity, to debut something new or just to talk about its new games debuting this week in Fortnite Ballistic and LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life.
Grand Theft Auto 6
This is more of a wish and hope than a legitimate rumor. There’s no indication that GTA 6 will show up at The Game Awards, especially since Rockstar likes to do its own thing when it comes to reveals. But it’s been over a year now since GTA 6 first debuted, and it’s high time for something more.
Marvel’s Wolverine
After last December’s massive hack of Insomniac Games, eyes are on Marvel’s Wolverine to see if the studio will show off its upcoming title starring everyone’s favorite angry, furry, clawed menace. It would be a positive way to close out what was otherwise a stressful and tumultuous year for the dev.
Silksong
Just kidding. Or are we?
Celebrities and others confirmed to appear
Several gaming industry, music, and Hollywood personalities have also been confirmed to appear at this year’s awards.
- Snoop Dogg (live performance)
- Twenty One Pilots, D4vd, Royal and the Serpent (Arcane performance)
- Hideo Kojima (legendary game designer)
- Sam Lake (creative director, Remedy Entertainment)
- Aaron Paul (actor, Breaking Bad and more)
- Ella Purnell (actress, Lucy in Fallout and Jinx in Arcane)
- Laura Bailey (voice actress, Abby in The Last of Us: Part II and many more)
- Isabela Merced (actress, Dina in The Last of Us season 2)
- Shannon Woodward (actress, Dina in The Last of Us: Part II)
- Muppets Statler and Waldorf
- Sydnee Goodman, pre-show host
- “Flute Guy”
The Game Awards 2024 streams live on Twitch and YouTube at 6:30pm CT on Dec. 12.
This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Published: Dec 10, 2024 11:41 am