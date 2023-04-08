How to get Egg-cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and residents are celebrating with some egg-themed fun in the newest Eggstravaganza event, which adds some new things to the game for players to enjoy and discover.

There are plenty of new things to craft and find with the event, which runs from April 8 to April 29. Beginning today, players can find three different types of eggs around the Valley, but they are found in three different ways.

Each of these eggs is required for different crafting recipes for egg-themed decorations such as an egg arch, a spring-themed stall, and an egg-filled basket. The crafting recipes require different amounts of each egg, which players can find or earn by completing quests.

Where to find Egg-cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to find the Egg-cellent Fruit, which is the pink egg, players will need to run around the Valley and find some bushes with eggs growing on them. Several can be found around the Valley, but it will take quite a bit of time before the bushes reset. It doesn’t seem to be on the same timer as the fruit bushes in the game, and it takes about an hour to repopulate with the egg.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

There should be at least three bushes players can find in the different areas of the game, and once you’ve found them, you can move them just like any other bush so you can keep an eye on all of them at the same time. Bringing a friend who helps with foraging will yield more eggs.

For those having trouble finding the bushes, players can go into the furniture mode and search for the bushes that way, especially if they have areas of the map that they still can’t get to. The bushes can be picked up from anywhere on the map and placed down anywhere, so if you’re not keen on running around the map, simply move the bushes to your desired location.

Adittionally, players can get more of each type of egg by completing daily and weekly quests, which are given by Wall-E. He’ll give you a task and then reward you with the eggs. These quests won’t show up in the Dreamlight screen: they have to be obtained from Wall-E and tracked in the quest screen like any other. Then once the task is completed, return to Wall-E for your rewards.