How to complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Spring season arrived at Disney Dreamlight Valley with an Easter event. From completing new Easter recipes to participating in taste tests, there are lots to do and craft during the event.

Egg-excellent Fruits and Wild Spring Eggs will be at the center of players’ crafting journals throughout the event. Players looking to get their hands on more of these items will need to complete the daily Blooming and Blossoming quest that can be picked up by WALL-E.

How do you complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Speak to WALL-E to start the Blooming and Blossoming quest Craft the flower basket that WALL-E asks for, this basket will change between two options every day. The first basket will require players to gather: two Yellow Daisies, two Blue Falling Penstemons, one White and Pink Falling Penstemon, and one Fiber. The second basket will require players to gather: two Red Falling Penstemons, two Dandelions, one White and Pink Falling Penstemon, and one Fiber. You can complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest after giving WALL-E the flower basket of his choice.

While you might have some of these flowers in your inventory, you’ll need to start collecting more of them if you’re considering completing this daily quest whenever it’s available. Here’s where you can find some of the key requirements for the Blooming and Blossoming quest.