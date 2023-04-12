All Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter recipes

Easter has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the Eggstravangza event. This event brings new recipes to cook and new items to build. The Eggstravangza event will be live until April 29, so you’ll have a bit more than two weeks to enjoy making all the new Dreamlight Valley recipes and crafting all new the furniture.

Before you do anything, you’ll need to get Wild Spring Egg, Egg-cellent Fruit, and plant Spring V-EGG-etable for every new Easter recipe.

How to get every egg in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest ones to get are the Wild Spring Egg and Egg-cellent Fruit. Wild Spring Eggs are blue and can be found laying on the ground, while Egg-cellent Fruits will grow in wild bushes.

The Egg-cellent Fruit will require you to craft a V-EGG-etable seed first. To do that, you’ll need one Wild Spring Egg, one Egg-cellent Fruit, and 20 Dreamlight. Gather everything together in a Crafting Station and plant the seeds.

You’ll have to wait 30 real-life minutes before you can harvest them and use them on your new recipes.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravangza event recipes

Spring Chocolate

Spring Chocolate is a three-star recipe that will give you 1,392 energy and can be sold for 254 Coins. Here’s the recipe:

Spring V-egg-table

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

The Cocoa Bean can be found in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau and the Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy in Dazzle Beach.

Spring Mimosa Eggs

This one is a four-star recipe that, once eaten, will provide you with 1,095 energy and you can sell for 298 Coins. Here’s the recipe:

Spring V-egg-table

Egg-cellent Fruit

Wild Spring Egg

Basil

You find Basil in the Peaceful Meadow.

Spring Egg Bowl

The Spring Egg Bowl is a five-star recipe that will give you 1,942 energy and is priced at 370 coins. Here’s the recipe:

Egg-cellent Fruit

Spring V-egg-table

Wild Spring Egg

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

All new Eggstravaganza items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can decorate your valley to match with the holiday with the new Eggstravaganza items you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are all the new furniture and the recipes you will need to put them together:

‘Don’t Put ‘Em All In One Basket’ Basket

10 Wild Spring Egg

10 Egg-cellent Fruit

Five Spring V-egg-table

20 Fiber

Over Easy Chair

5 Wild Spring Egg

5 Egg-cellent Fruit

Sunny Side Up Arch

25 Wild Spring Egg

25 Egg-cellent Fruit

25 Spring V-egg-table

10 Iron Ingot

Spring Egg Bounty

15 Wild Spring Egg

15 Egg-cellent Fruit

15 Spring V-egg-table

50 Stone

