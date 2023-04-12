All Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter recipes

Easter has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the Eggstravangza event. This event brings new recipes to cook and new items to build. The Eggstravangza event will be live until April 29, so you’ll have a bit more than two weeks to enjoy making all the new Dreamlight Valley recipes and crafting all new the furniture.
Before you do anything, you’ll need to get Wild Spring Egg, Egg-cellent Fruit, and plant Spring V-EGG-etable for every new Easter recipe.
How to get every egg in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The easiest ones to get are the Wild Spring Egg and Egg-cellent Fruit. Wild Spring Eggs are blue and can be found laying on the ground, while Egg-cellent Fruits will grow in wild bushes.
The Egg-cellent Fruit will require you to craft a V-EGG-etable seed first. To do that, you’ll need one Wild Spring Egg, one Egg-cellent Fruit, and 20 Dreamlight. Gather everything together in a Crafting Station and plant the seeds.
You’ll have to wait 30 real-life minutes before you can harvest them and use them on your new recipes.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravangza event recipes
Spring Chocolate
Spring Chocolate is a three-star recipe that will give you 1,392 energy and can be sold for 254 Coins. Here’s the recipe:
- Spring V-egg-table
- Cocoa Bean
- Sugarcane
The Cocoa Bean can be found in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau and the Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy in Dazzle Beach.
Spring Mimosa Eggs
This one is a four-star recipe that, once eaten, will provide you with 1,095 energy and you can sell for 298 Coins. Here’s the recipe:
- Spring V-egg-table
- Egg-cellent Fruit
- Wild Spring Egg
- Basil
You find Basil in the Peaceful Meadow.
Spring Egg Bowl
The Spring Egg Bowl is a five-star recipe that will give you 1,942 energy and is priced at 370 coins. Here’s the recipe:
- Egg-cellent Fruit
- Spring V-egg-table
- Wild Spring Egg
- Cocoa Bean
- Sugarcane
All new Eggstravaganza items in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You can decorate your valley to match with the holiday with the new Eggstravaganza items you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are all the new furniture and the recipes you will need to put them together:
‘Don’t Put ‘Em All In One Basket’ Basket
- 10 Wild Spring Egg
- 10 Egg-cellent Fruit
- Five Spring V-egg-table
- 20 Fiber
Over Easy Chair
- 5 Wild Spring Egg
- 5 Egg-cellent Fruit
Sunny Side Up Arch
- 25 Wild Spring Egg
- 25 Egg-cellent Fruit
- 25 Spring V-egg-table
- 10 Iron Ingot
Spring Egg Bounty
- 15 Wild Spring Egg
- 15 Egg-cellent Fruit
- 15 Spring V-egg-table
- 50 Stone
