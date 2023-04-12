How to complete Spring Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can celebrate Easter without eggs, and Disney knows that. So between April 11 and 29, Disney Dreamlight Valley players are able to enjoy the Eggstravaganza event and complete new special tasks like the Spring Taste Test.

As the name suggest, you’ll have to embark in a culinary journey themed around Easter. With the addition of the event followed three new recipes for players to try out―all of them involving eggs.

You’ll have to eat all the three Spring meals, as the task indicates, which are the Spring Chocolate, the Spring Egg Bowl, and the Spring Mimosa Eggs. Before you can eat them, you’ll have to cook them, so you’ll need the gather essential ingredients for those recipes, which are the eggs.

How to get every egg in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll find the Wild Spring Egg and the Egg-cellent Fruit are the easiest ones to get. Wild Spring Eggs are blue and can be found laying on the ground, while Egg-cellent Fruits will grow in wild bushes.

If you gather those two ingredients together plus 20 Dreamlight in a Crafting Station, you’ll get the Spring V-egg-table seed that you can plant, and eventually you’ll be able to harvest Spring V-egg-tables.

You’ll have to wait 30 real-life minutes before you can harvest them and use them on your new recipes.

Related: All Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter recipes

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravangza event recipes

Spring Chocolate

Spring Chocolate is a three-star recipe that will give you 1,392 energy and can be sold for 254 Coins. Here’s the recipe:

Spring V-egg-table

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

The Cocoa Bean can be found in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau, and the Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy in Dazzle Beach.

Spring Egg Bowl

The Spring Egg Bowl is a five-star recipe that will give you 1,942 energy and is priced at 370 coins. Here’s the recipe:

Egg-cellent Fruit

Spring V-egg-table

Wild Spring Egg

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

Spring Mimosa Eggs

This one is a four-star recipe that, once eaten, will provide you with 1,095 energy and you can sell for 298 Coins. Here’s the recipe:

Spring V-egg-table

Egg-cellent Fruit

Wild Spring Egg

Basil

You find Basil in the Peaceful Meadow.

Related: All theme park rides in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path

Once you have baked all three recipes, all you have to do is eat all of them and the Spring Taste Test task will be done. You’ll receive the Spring Tableware as reward for your culinary adventures.

The Spring Tableware will be added to the Furniture Collection, allowing you to order it from Scrooge for 5,000 coins.