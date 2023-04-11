All theme park rides in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path

Disney Dreamlight Valley has had some pretty cool Star Path themes, which change every few months and act as a rotating bunch of items that players can earn when each one is live. This Star Path is focused on Disney Theme Parks, including some of the Disney rides players have come to love.

The Star Path contains more than just the rides that most people are after. The rides are buried pretty far into the path, so players will need to choose some other things to get before they can unlock the rides.

There are six panels of the Star Path, and players cannot find a ride until the third one. Each new collection of items requires players to unlock at least three things from the one before it, so players will need to do quite a bit of farming the special event tokens before they can get one of the rides.

Every theme park ride included in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path

The first ride that players will find is the Pixar Pal-A-Round. The Ferris wheel is modeled after the one in Disneyland’s California Adventure and can be unlocked in the third tier of rewards. It costs 30 tokens to unlock.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The second ride comes in the form of the Mad Tea Party, which is a classic ride at Disney Parks. The spinning teacup ride is a staple in most of the parks, and now it’s immortalized in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s in the fourth tier of rewards and will also cost 30 tokens to unlock.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The last ride included in the Disney Theme Parks Star Path is the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride. Along with the previous two rides, the Dumbo ride is one of the most iconic among Disney theme park fans and is often used in their advertisements. Now players can unlock it and place it down in Disney Dreamlight Valley for 30 tokens, but players will need to grind to get there since it’s in the last tier of the Star Path.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

There are plenty of other things that players can grab up during the event that is park-themed, such as Magical Keepsake Cart that has Disney Parks merch on its shelves, and an Iron Park Bench, which appears similar to many of the park benches scattered around Disney’s property. There are even some trash cans that look like the ones found in Disney parks.

Players have until May 15 to collect the rewards and scoop up all of the themed things offered in the Disney Theme Parks Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.