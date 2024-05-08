Pointing at some Ginger growing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to harvest a spicy root in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pay a visit to the Forgotten Lands for this one.
Published: May 8, 2024 12:37 pm

To finish the entire A Day at Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to work through every task you’re given. One of the duties you need to complete involves harvesting a spicy root.

There are all kinds of spices, herbs, and other essential ingredients you can find or grow around the valley. This makes knowing which one you need to find for this task rather tricky, so here’s how to harvest a spicy root in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a spicy root in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The player taking a picture with some Ginger on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It can only be found in one biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can harvest a spicy root in Disney Dreamlight Valley by picking Ginger. For the A Day At Disney Star Path duty, you need to harvest a total of 25 Ginger. Even though many other spices and herbs could and should count for this task based on how they taste, only Ginger actually works.

Ginger exclusively grows in the Forgotten Lands biome. Unlike most other ingredients, this one can’t be purchased as seeds from Goofy’s Stall so you can choose where to plant them. Instead, Ginger pops up around the Forgotten Lands randomly.

The Forgotten Lands biome is quite dark and covered in tall purple grass, which makes spotting Ginger you can gather a bit tough sometimes. You’re looking for small brown dirt piles with a long green leaf sticking up out of them.

There won’t be 25 Ginger available for you to harvest right away, which means you’ll need to revisit this biome a couple of times until you have enough to complete the task. The exact amount of time it takes Ginger to respawn is unknown, but there are usually around eight to 10 Ginger in the biome at once, so you can expect to make around three trips to complete this task.

The player pointing at some Ginger plants.
Make sure you don’t miss any. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can make this Star Path task easier using a couple of helpful tricks. Having a villager who specializes in foraging at your side while harvesting Ginger is one useful option as they may find extra Ginger for you to collect.

The Ancient Vacuum tool, which is A Rift in Time exclusive, is another good option as it automatically harvests all available Ginger for you for a small Mist fee. This means you don’t have to go around searching for Ginger yourself, which is nice since it can be tricky to spot it among the tall purple grass in the Forgotten Lands biome.

