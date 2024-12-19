Forgot password
How to complete the Ho Ho Ho festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive fun is here, so go spread holiday cheer.
Published: Dec 19, 2024

The winter season is here and Disney Dreamlight Valley is decked out for the holiday season. In addition to the many winter items you can collect, there are also lots of special tasks you can complete like the gift-giving Ho! Ho! Ho! task.

This is a decently tricky quest to finish since it requires lots of crafting and has some very specific rules for progression. It’s worth completing if you want to earn a special event reward though, so here’s how to complete the Gift of Giving Ho! Ho! Ho! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

How to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Handing Flynn a red gift with a green bow in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s time to play Santa Claus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! task in DDV, you need to craft and give away a total of 10 gifts to 10 different villagers. As the name of the task hints, you essentially need to take on the role of Santa and deliver gifts to the residents of the valley. Here’s a breakdown of the exact steps you can follow to complete this process.

  • Gather Festive Wrapping Paper. You can find this item around Scrooge McDuck’s shop.
  • Head to any crafting station and navigate to the Functional Items category.
  • Craft 10 gifts. There are four available gifts and you can craft any amount you like of each one for this task. This includes the Delicious Gift, Handcrafted Gift, Naughty Gift, and Shiny Gift.
  • Give 10 gifts to 10 different villagers. These special gifts can be given the same way normal daily requested items are by selecting the “I have something to give you” dialogue option while interacting with any character.

To make progress in the Ho! Ho! Ho! task, you must give away 10 gifts to 10 unique villagers. Giving more than one to the same character won’t count for this quest. It can be tough to remember who you already gave a present to, so consider making a list as you work on it or going through the Characters page in the Collection tab chronologically to ensure you don’t end up giving the wrong villager a gift.

How to craft all Gift of Giving gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are four different gifts you can craft for the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty in the Gift of Giving event. If you don’t see these crafting recipes at the crafting station, it’s likely because you haven’t acquired the necessary materials yet. Here’s how to craft all four of the presents you can use for this task.

ItemCrafting categoryMaterialsFriendship reward
Delicious GiftFunctional itemsFestive Wrapping Paper
Hot Cocoa
Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies		1,200
Handcrafted GiftFunctional itemsFestive Wrapping Paper
Holiday Feast Chair		500
Naughty GiftFunctional itemsFestive Wrapping Paper
Coal Ore		300
Shiny GiftFunctional itemsFestive Wrapping Paper
Shiny Emerald
Shiny Ruby		1,700

Gift of Giving duty reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player dressed as a reindeer with ears, antlers, and a nose holding out their hand under a pile of three presents while smiling in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a small but useful item for decorating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing the Gift of Giving duty gets you the Pile of Gifts item as a reward. This is a decorative piece of furniture you can place anywhere you like that features three presents placed close together in a small pile. You can purchase additional Piles of Gifts from Scrooge McDuck after finishing this task for 600 Star Coins.

Once you’re done with this task, you might consider working on crafting the secret snowman or catching all Festive Fish next. You can also work through all Frost & Fairies Star Path duties if you’re searching for more winter decorations and clothing for the season.

