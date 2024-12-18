How to craft a snowman for the Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has lots of secret quests you can complete to earn rewards. These hidden puzzles are always fairly complex but worth tackling, as is the case with the secret snowman crafting task in the Winter Gift of Giving event.

The snowman isn’t easy to make, but it’s certainly worth creating if you’re hoping to claim all of the special event items. Here’s how to complete the secret craft a snowman quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Gift of Giving Winter event.

How to build a snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Do you want to build a snowman? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the secret craft a snowman task for the Gift of Giving event, you need to find the chest, locate the snowball base, and then craft the snowman by decoding the correct number of resources to use based on the memory in the chest. There’s another snowman task in the event called “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?” that’s separate from this quest, so be sure not to confuse the two of them.

How to find the chest in the Plaza for the Gift of Giving event

The first step in triggering the snowman hidden task is finding the red chest in the Plaza biome. This item spawns randomly around the area, so its exact location is different for each player. Mine was near the west end of the biome in between the ramp that leads up to the Sunlit Plateau and the central Plaza wishing well.

Once you find your chest, open it and a Memory Shard will drop. Interact with this item to reveal a snowman crafting Memory. You’ll need to decode this Memory later, but for now, your next goal is to find the base of the snowman.

How to find the snowball base for the snowman

If it’s not sitting on a path, it might blend in with the snow, so be sure to scan the biome carefully to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The snowball base you need to start crafting the secret snowman can be found in the Frosted Heights biome. Just like the chest, this item spawns randomly in this area, which means its exact location varies for each player. Mine was near the top-east corner of the biome close to the talking portal you can interact with to unlock Olaf.

The snowball base you’re looking for is a simple fairly large sparkling snowball. There’s nothing else in this area like it, but since the entire region is covered in snow, it can be a bit tricky to find depending on where it spawns. Once you know where it is, you can get to work decoding the Memory and acquiring the resources you need.

Snowman Memory Roman numeral solution in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s a pretty costly snowman to create. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The memory that drops from the red chest in the Plaza features Roman numerals you can decode to learn the exact amount of each resource you need to craft the special snowman. If you’re not familiar with them, here’s a breakdown of all the materials you need to get.

Stage Roman numeral Amount Item A L 50 Snowball B IV Four Hardwood B XXIII 23 Fabric B XVIII 18 Dandelion C X 10 Green Passion Lily C XV 15 Fabric C I One Carrot

All snowman crafting materials in Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With all of the materials gathered, head back to the snowball base you found in the Frosted Heights biome so you can officially craft the snowman. You have to complete this process in three stages as is displayed in the memory.

Stage A

Transfer 50 Snowballs to the snowball base for the first stage. These can be Snowballs you go and gather fresh or ones you pick up from storage. When you transfer them over to the snowman, the second circular base will be added so your snowman now has a taller body.

Stage B

For the second stage, you need to transfer over four Hardwood, 23 Fabric, and 18 Dandelions. This completes the next stage of the snowman including stick arms, a blue scarf, and a yellow jacket around the second base you previously made.

You have to add the materials to build the snowman in a specific order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stage C

To complete your snowman in the final stage, you need 10 Green Passion Lilies, 15 Fabric, and one Carrot. Adding these items finishes the entire snowman with a green Mad Hatter hat, a smiling face made out of coal, and a pumpkin nose.

Once you complete the third stage, the snowman will officially be complete. It doesn’t do anything special, but you’ve now unlocked a cute new decoration for your valley. It also might be a bit of a fun teaser for the Spring 2025 Alice in Wonderland update since it’s wearing a Mad Hatter hat.

There’s still plenty to do in the Gift of Giving event, so next you might work on catching all Festive Fish for the Even Fish Are Festive task or gathering Festive Wrapping Paper for the Ho! Ho! Ho! quest.

