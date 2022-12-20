How to complete the Ho Ho Ho Festive Task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The winter season is here and Disney Dreamlight Valley is decked out for the holiday season. In addition to many winter decorations and assets that players can collect, the Disney game also has unique tasks that players can complete for the holiday season, such as the Festive Fish that players can catch or the gift-giving Ho! Ho! Ho! task.

This is the second run of a holiday-themed event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the previous one taking place around Halloween. Both times, Gameloft hasn’t mentioned these secret tasks to players and instead left them as fun surprises for them to discover.

Screengrab via Gameloft

While the mystery surrounding these tasks can be intriguing, it can also be rather challenging to figure out how to complete them when there is no information outside of the task name. Some of the task names provide more hints than others, but the Ho! Ho! Ho! task is a particularly vague one.

Thus, players who are struggling to solve how to complete the special Ho! Ho! Ho! task might be seeking help. To complete this task, players are going to need a bit of patience and to have a few items ready to be wrapped and gifted.

How to complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Ho! Ho! Ho! task is a fairly easy one to complete once players know what they need to do to complete it. As the name of the tasks hints, players essentially need to take on the role of Santa and deliver gifts to the residents of Dreamlight Valley. To complete this task, players will need to do the following.

Gather Festive Wrapping Paper that spawns around Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Circle around the entire building to find a few pieces of it. Only a few pieces spawn at a time, so players may have to circle back a few times over a few days to gather enough Festive Wrapping Paper to complete this task.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Take the wrapping paper to any crafting station and craft gifts with it. There are four different gifts that players can craft located under the “Functional Items” page. Shiny Gift: This can be made with one Festive Wrapping Paper, one Shiny Emerald, and one Shiny Ruby. Naughty Gift: This present can be crafted with one Festive Wrapping Paper and one Coal Ore. Delicious Gift: Players can create this gift with one Festive Wrapping Paper, one Hot Cocoa, and one Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies. Handcrafted Gift: This can be created with one Festive Wrapping Paper and one Holiday Feast Chair.



Screengrab via Gameloft

Give 10 gifts to 10 different villagers. These special gifts can be given the same way normal gifts are by simply selecting the “I have something to give you” dialogue option.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once players have given 10 gifts to different residents of Dreamlight Valley, the Ho! Ho! Ho! task will be completed. Players will then receive a special holiday present, which is a Pile of Gifts furnishing item.