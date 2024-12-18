Forgot password
A player wearing a red santa outfit flying in front of a decorated holiday tree while surrounded by festive decorations in disney dreamlight valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving event guide

Here's everything you need to do to complete the Winter Gift of Giving event in DDV.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Published: Dec 18, 2024 10:54 am

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s annual Gift of Giving Winter event has returned to the valley and brought with it plenty of tasks you can tackle to earn festive rewards. There’s lots to do, and not much time, which means you need to know everything the event entails.

Many parts of this event are secret or hidden which means you may have a tough time figuring out how to work through it. There are plenty of special rewards up for grabs that you don’t want to miss out on, so here’s a complete guide for everything you can do in the Winter Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Winter Gift of Giving event 2024 guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player with red and silve candy cane minnie ears smiling with their eyes closed while taking a picture with a snowman that has a blue hat and scarf in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Spread some holiday cheer around the valley to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winter Gift of Giving event in DDV tasks you with giving away presents, cooking holiday meals, crafting festive items, and catching the elusive collection of Festive Fish. There are lots of different tasks to tackle, so here’s how to complete them all.

How to start the Gift of Giving Winter event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s no official way to start the Gift of Giving event since there are lots of unique tasks you can tackle, but grabbing some Festive Wrapping Paper is a good starting point if you don’t know what to do first. You’ll need this item for quite a few tasks and more cannot spawn unless the available ones have been gathered.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving Winter event quests

You can complete five festive Dreamlight Duties for this event. All five are hidden in the Village tab on the Collection page and don’t provide any information on what you need to do. The name of each task is all that you have to work off of, so here’s what you need to do if these duties have you stumped for now.

NameTaskAmountReward
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?Place a crafted snowman.OneFestive Candy Ears with Bow
Ho! Ho! Ho!Give villagers gifts wrapped with Festive Wrapping Paper.10Pile of Gifts
Cookie Taste TestEat holiday cookies.ThreeFestive Candy Ears
A Home for the HolidaysDecorate indoors with festive crafted or event items.FiveWinter Carpet
Even Fish Are FestiveCatch all Festive Fish.FiveSanta Hat

Secret snowman Winter event task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player taking a picture with a mad hatter snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Add another snowman to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although it’s not listed as an official duty you can finish, this event also includes a secret snowman-building task.

  • Find the red chest in the Plaza biome and open it. It spawns randomly in this area, so the exact location varies for each player.
  • Open the chest to view the Memory Shard that drops. This Memory starts the secret snowman task.
  • View the Memory to learn what materials you need. The amount of each resource you need is listed in Roman numerals next to each one.
  • Track down the big snowball in the Frosted Heights biome. Like the red chest, this item also spawns randomly for every player which means you need to scour the entire area to find it.
The secret snowman quest memory with all required materials listed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You need quite a lot of materials to craft this snowman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once these four tasks are complete, you can interact with the big snowball three times to fully build the snowman. There are three stages to this quest and each one requires a varying amount of materials to build parts of the snowman.

StageMaterials
A50 Snowballs
BFour Hardwood
23 Fabric
18 Dandelion
C10 Green Passion Lilies
15 Fabric
One Carrot

This snowman doesn’t do anything special, but it does unlock a new furniture item you can freely move around the valley. It also appears to be a teaser for the Alice in Wonderland characters arriving in Spring 2025 since it’s dressed as the Mad Hatter.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving Winter crafting recipes

There are four crafting recipes in the Gift of Giving event. All four of them are different types of gifts you can craft and give to villagers for a friendship boost. Giving away wrapped presents is also part of the Ho! Ho! Ho! task.

ItemMaterials
Delicious GiftFestive Wrapping Paper
Hot Cocoa
Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
Handcrafted GiftFestive Wrapping Paper
Holiday Feast Chair
Naughty GiftFestive Wrapping Paper
Coal Ore
Shiny GiftFestive Wrapping Paper
Shiny Emerald
Shiny Ruby

How to get Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive Wrapping Paper spawns around Scrooge McDuck’s store wherever you have it placed in the valley. This shop starts off in the Plaza biome, but you may have moved it elsewhere. Only four Festive Wrapping Paper can appear at a time and more won’t spawn until it’s been collected.

All Gift of Giving Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five Festive Fish you can find swimming around in red and green ripple spots for the duration of the event. You can only catch one of each Festive Fish while the event is active and catching all five completes the Even Fish Are Festive task.

FishAppearanceLocationCondition requirements
Festive AnglerfishA Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Forgotten LandsCan only be caught between 6pm and 5am.
Festive BassA Festive Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Peaceful MeadowCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.
Festive FuguA Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Dazzle BeachCan only be caught when it’s raining.
Festive SquidA Festive Squid in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Glade of TrustCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.
Festive SalmonA Festive Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Sunlit PlateauCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.

Christmas Tree presents in Disney Dreamlight Valley

From Dec. 25 to 31, you can head inside the Dream Castle to find presents under the Christmas Tree. You can collect one gift per day. The items you get will vary, but in past years, the rewards have included special furniture, cooked meals, crafting materials, and clothing items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving Winter event end date

The Winter Gift of Giving event is available to complete from Dec. 18 to 31. This means you have about two weeks to tackle everything before the event ends. If you miss out, the event will return around the same time next year and likely include many of the old tasks and prizes alongside a few new ones.

