Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving event guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s annual Gift of Giving Winter event has returned to the valley and brought with it plenty of tasks you can tackle to earn festive rewards. There’s lots to do, and not much time, which means you need to know everything the event entails.

Many parts of this event are secret or hidden which means you may have a tough time figuring out how to work through it. There are plenty of special rewards up for grabs that you don’t want to miss out on, so here’s a complete guide for everything you can do in the Winter Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Winter Gift of Giving event 2024 guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spread some holiday cheer around the valley to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winter Gift of Giving event in DDV tasks you with giving away presents, cooking holiday meals, crafting festive items, and catching the elusive collection of Festive Fish. There are lots of different tasks to tackle, so here’s how to complete them all.

How to start the Gift of Giving Winter event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s no official way to start the Gift of Giving event since there are lots of unique tasks you can tackle, but grabbing some Festive Wrapping Paper is a good starting point if you don’t know what to do first. You’ll need this item for quite a few tasks and more cannot spawn unless the available ones have been gathered.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving Winter event quests

You can complete five festive Dreamlight Duties for this event. All five are hidden in the Village tab on the Collection page and don’t provide any information on what you need to do. The name of each task is all that you have to work off of, so here’s what you need to do if these duties have you stumped for now.

Secret snowman Winter event task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Add another snowman to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although it’s not listed as an official duty you can finish, this event also includes a secret snowman-building task.

Find the red chest in the Plaza biome and open it. It spawns randomly in this area, so the exact location varies for each player.

in the Plaza biome and open it. It spawns randomly in this area, so the exact location varies for each player. Open the chest to view the Memory Shard that drops. This Memory starts the secret snowman task.

that drops. This Memory starts the secret snowman task. View the Memory to learn what materials you need. The amount of each resource you need is listed in Roman numerals next to each one.

to learn what you need. The amount of each resource you need is listed in Roman numerals next to each one. Track down the big snowball in the Frosted Heights biome. Like the red chest, this item also spawns randomly for every player which means you need to scour the entire area to find it.

You need quite a lot of materials to craft this snowman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once these four tasks are complete, you can interact with the big snowball three times to fully build the snowman. There are three stages to this quest and each one requires a varying amount of materials to build parts of the snowman.

Stage Materials A 50 Snowballs B Four Hardwood

23 Fabric

18 Dandelion C 10 Green Passion Lilies

15 Fabric

One Carrot

This snowman doesn’t do anything special, but it does unlock a new furniture item you can freely move around the valley. It also appears to be a teaser for the Alice in Wonderland characters arriving in Spring 2025 since it’s dressed as the Mad Hatter.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Gift of Giving Winter crafting recipes

There are four crafting recipes in the Gift of Giving event. All four of them are different types of gifts you can craft and give to villagers for a friendship boost. Giving away wrapped presents is also part of the Ho! Ho! Ho! task.

Item Materials Delicious Gift Festive Wrapping Paper

Hot Cocoa

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies Handcrafted Gift Festive Wrapping Paper

Holiday Feast Chair Naughty Gift Festive Wrapping Paper

Coal Ore Shiny Gift Festive Wrapping Paper

Shiny Emerald

Shiny Ruby

How to get Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive Wrapping Paper spawns around Scrooge McDuck’s store wherever you have it placed in the valley. This shop starts off in the Plaza biome, but you may have moved it elsewhere. Only four Festive Wrapping Paper can appear at a time and more won’t spawn until it’s been collected.

All Gift of Giving Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five Festive Fish you can find swimming around in red and green ripple spots for the duration of the event. You can only catch one of each Festive Fish while the event is active and catching all five completes the Even Fish Are Festive task.

Fish Appearance Location Condition requirements Festive Anglerfish Forgotten Lands Can only be caught between 6pm and 5am. Festive Bass Peaceful Meadow Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather. Festive Fugu Dazzle Beach Can only be caught when it’s raining. Festive Squid Glade of Trust Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather. Festive Salmon Sunlit Plateau Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather.

Christmas Tree presents in Disney Dreamlight Valley

From Dec. 25 to 31, you can head inside the Dream Castle to find presents under the Christmas Tree. You can collect one gift per day. The items you get will vary, but in past years, the rewards have included special furniture, cooked meals, crafting materials, and clothing items.

The Winter Gift of Giving event is available to complete from Dec. 18 to 31. This means you have about two weeks to tackle everything before the event ends. If you miss out, the event will return around the same time next year and likely include many of the old tasks and prizes alongside a few new ones.

