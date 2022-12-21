How to complete A Home for the Holidays festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been overloaded with an abundance of content since the second major content update launched.

In addition to the new content players knew was coming, such as the Toy Story Realm and its main duo, Gameloft also surprised players with quite a few other additions like Stitch and many special holiday-themed tasks like A Home for the Holidays.

Players who participated in the special Halloween event that took place in October likely have a solid understanding of how the various festive tasks work. All festive tasks can be found in the “Village” category on the Dreamlight page and give players no instructions or hints outside of their respective unique titles.

One of the few holiday tasks players will want to complete is called A Home for the Holidays. While this name might slightly provide a clue as to what players need to do, it doesn’t provide enough information to make it easy to figure out what to do which has led to many players being stuck and confused with how to go about actually competing this task.

How to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the special A Home for the Holidays holiday task, all players will need to do is place five different festive furniture pieces in their homes.

All five furniture pieces must be placed inside of players’ homes for them to count towards to goal, which means any holiday assets placed outside of their homes around Dreamlight Valley will not count.

The objects players utilize can be anything that has been crafted or attained on the special Festive Star Path as long as the assets that are placed fit the festive theme. Players can even place more than one of the same item and will still successfully complete the task.

Objects that can be placed to complete this task are:

Festive Garland

Festive Dinner Table

Round Wintery Mickey Rug

Cozy Festive Hearth

Festive Windows

Santa’s Gift-Laden Sleigh

Hot Cocoa Stand

Menorah

Kinara

Yule Goat

Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery

Holiday Feast Chair

Haughty Snowman

Snow Kid

Snow Lady

Classic Snowman

Completing this quest will grant players a stunning Winter Carpet furniture item. Carpets are one of the furniture categories players are currently lacking options in, so this gift is certainly one of the best festive gifts players can attain.