All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to catch them

The amount of content for players to delve into expanded again in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major content update.

This update brought the long-awaited Toy Story Realm and its iconic duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, a festive-themed Star Path packed with winter fun, the surprising addition of Stitch, and many other smaller hidden surprises such as the new Festive Fish.

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a pattern of introducing updates and not sharing all the information about what is included within them. This is likely due to their desire to surprise players with unexpected addition, as they mentioned in the notes for this update that it hides “surprised” with more to be unveiled in the future.

All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five festive fish in total:

Festive Anglerfish

Festive Bass

Festive Fugu

Festive Salmon

Festive Squid

All five of the available Festive Fish are variants of already existing obtainable fish. Four of them are wearing Santa hats for the holiday season while the Festive Anglerfish has a mistletoe atop its antenna.

Screengrab via Gameloft

How to catch Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All five Festive Fish are specific to one biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Festive Anglerfish can be obtained by fishing at the Dazzle Beach biome.

The Festive Bass can be obtained by fishing at the Peaceful Meadow biome.

The Festive Fugu can be obtained by fishing at the Dazzle Beach biome

The Festive Salmon can be obtained by fishing at the Sunlit Plateau biome.

The Festive Squid can be obtained by fishing at the Glade of Trust biome.

While the information about where these fish can be found is listed within the fish collection page in Disney Dreamlight Valley, none of these fish are currently obtainable.

It is likely the Festive Fish will function in a similar manner to candy buckets during the Halloween event.

The candy bucket trick-or-treating Halloween event began about a week before the holiday took place.

Thus, it is probable the Festive Fish will be officially released as part of a special event that takes place closer to the holiday season later on in December, although many players are reporting that certain character’s favorite item of the day is already appearing as one of the Festive Fish even though they are unobtainable so it could also simply be a glitch that they aren’t available yet.

This guide will be updated with information pertaining to how to attain these fish once it is possible to do so in Disney Dreamlight Valley–which will be soon enough!