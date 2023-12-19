How to catch a Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For the winter season, there are a couple of special fish you can catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these fish is the Festive Fugu, which is a very particular creature you can only catch during certain weather conditions.

The Festive Fugu is a variant of the already difficult-to-catch Fugu, so actually adding this fish to your collection is no easy feat. Here’s what you need to do to catch a Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get a Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Festive Fugu can be caught at any time of day but only when it is raining in your game. As long as it’s raining, the Festive Fugu will appear in a red and green colored bubble spot somewhere around the Dazzle Beach biome.

All weather in Disney Dreamlight Valley is entirely random, which means there is no way to control whether or not this fish is actually present for you to catch. Your best bet is to log on regularly to check the weather and hope it chooses to rain at some point before the holiday event ends.

The Festive Fugu is swimming around the valley and available to catch from Dec. 18 to 31.

The red and green bubbles are easy to spot since they are very different from the usual ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact location where the Festive Fugu will appear on Dazzle Beach is also random and will look different for every player. Your best bet for finding it when it’s raining is to make your way down the entire coast of the biome to check all water areas.

If it’s raining but you do not see and red and green bubble spot at Dazzle Beach, you need to clear some of the already present bubble spots before it will spawn. Keep fishing at white, blue, and gold ripple spots around the beach until you finally see a red and green one appear.

If you previously caught a Festive Fugu, you cannot catch another one. This remains true even if you accidentally cooked it up as many of us did since only one of each Festive Fish can be caught.

Even if you can’t participate in the Festive Fishing quest this year since you already did so before, there are still lots of other winter festivities you can enjoy, like gathering Festive Wrapping Paper to craft some special presents or tackling the Royal Winter Star Path for some exclusive holiday rewards.