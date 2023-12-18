How to get Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

'Tis the season to wrap some gifts.

The player taking a selfie and pointing at some Festive Wrapping Paper.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The holidays have taken over Disney Dreamlight Valley and there are many winter tasks you can undertake, like searching for Festive Wrapping Paper. This seasonal material can be foraged from the valley for an important task.

Festive Wrapping Paper is a key resource for the holiday festivities in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s important to know how to obtain it and how to use it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festive Wrapping Paper location

Festive Wrapping Paper spawns around Scrooge McDuck’s shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This shop starts off in the Plaza but you can move it anywhere, which means your Festive Wrapping Paper could appear in any biome depending on where you have this shop placed.

No Festive Wrapping Paper has spawned around my Scrooge McDuck’s shop on Eternity Isle, so this resource seems to only appear around the version of this shop located in the main valley. You also want to be sure to check all sides of the building since it can spawn in even the most inconvenient locations you may have blocked off.

The player looking around the back of Scrooge McDuck's shop.
Of course, one spawned in an area I can’t reach without removing a ton of furniture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When does Festive Wrapping Paper spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One to two Festive Wrapping Paper spawn around Scrooge McDuck’s shop every few hours from Dec. 18 to 31. There needs to be some room around his shop for this material to actually appear, so if you notice none has spawned, you may want to clear some objects sitting around the building.

How to use Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can use Festive Wrapping Paper to craft gifts you can then give your villagers. These gifts all grant a massive friendship boost, although some of them are more rewarding than others.

Gift nameCrafting recipeReward
Delicious GiftOne Festive Wrapping Paper
One Hot Cocoa
One Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies		1,200 friendship
Handcrafted GiftOne Festive Wrapping Paper
One Holiday Feast Chair		500 friendship
Shiny GiftOne Festive Wrapping Paper
One Shiny Emerald
One Shiny Ruby		1,700 friendship
Naughty GiftOne Festive Wrapping Paper
One Coal Ore		300 friendship

Giving gifts to Disney villagers is a great way to raise your friendship and it’s also a key component for completing the special holiday Ho! Ho! Ho! Dreamlight task. There are quite a few Holiday tasks and festivities you can enjoy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so be sure to partake in them before the event ends on Dec. 31.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate the winter season, the Royal Winter Star Path is packed with festive tasks and rewards you can obtain. There are also some special Festive Fish you can only catch for a limited time.

