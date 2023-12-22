Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass worth it?

The first expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley is called A Rift in Time and promises a vast new world of content to delve into. But since this pack costs an additional fee beyond the base game, you might be unsure whether it’s worth the price.

Since this is the first expansion pass for the Disney game, it’s quite unlike anything that’s been released for it so far, which makes this choice a rather tricky one. Here’s what you need to know to decide whether Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift In Time expansion pass is worth it for you.

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass?

The scope of the A Rift in Time expansion pass is huge, so purchasing this pack unlocks a lot of new content to explore. In considering whether this pack is worth this price, it’s important to know the main highlights of what this expansion pass includes.

Eternity Isle location

Three biomes Ancient’s Landing The Docks The Overlook The Ruins The Courtyard Glittering Dunes The Oasis The Plains The Borderlands The Wastes Wild Tangle The Grasslands The Grove The Promenade The Lagoon



The map is so big that you can’t even view the whole thing at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Royal Hourglass tool

Five characters Rapunzel from Tangled Gaston from Beauty and the Beast Eve from Wall-E Two more are arriving in a future update, likely Jafar from Aladdin and Oswald from Mickey Mouse.

Three critters with five variants of each Monkeys Cobras Capybaras

15 fish Brilliant Blue Starfish Dunebopper Electric Eel Octopus Piranha Pirarucu Pretty Pink Starfish Prisma Shrimp Robot Fish Sand Fish Sand Worm Scorpion Sea Snail Shad Skeleton Fish

124 Recipes 23 Appetizers 57 Entrées 44 Desserts

28 Ingredients Vegetables Bamboo Beans Broccoli Cabbage Celery Flute Root Ruby Lentils Turnip Yam Fruits Almonds Cactoberries Cosmic Figs Dates Dreamango Grapes Melon Nestling Pear Pineapple Strawberry Proteins Pork Poultry Venison Spices and Herbs Agave Cinnamon Cumin Majestea Paprika

Scramblecoin game

A three-act storyline composed of many quests

The storyline is split up across three updates. Image via Gameloft

12 Gems Alexandrite Shiny Alexandrite Blue Zircon Shiny Blue Zircon Bumblestone Shiny Bumblestone Evergem Shiny Evergem Jade Shiny Jade Spinel Shiny Spinel

20 Flowers Black Glass-Like Flowers Blue Glass-Like Flowers Green Glass-Like Flowers Orange Glass-Like Flowers Blue Luminescent Flower Green Luminescent Flower Pink Luminescent Flower Red Luminescent Flower Green Fly Trap Purple Fly Trap Orange Bird of Paradise White Bird of Paradise Yellow Bird of Paradise Orange Pitcher Plant Red Pitcher Plant Yellow Pitcher Plant Pink Cactus Flower Purple Cactus Flower White Cactus Flower Yellow Cactus Flower



Eternity Isle has so many flowers you can use to decorate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nine Ancient Machines

10 Timebending Parts

15 Gifts

10 Fragments

11 Crafting Materials Amber Bones Copper Oasis Glass Pearl Plastic Scrap Quarts Scales Tin Tropical Wood Zinc

114 Crafting Recipes Four refined materials One enchantment 18 fences and paving Two functional items 89 furniture

Exclusive furniture items

Exclusive clothing

Jafar quests The Secrets of Eternity Isle The Flying Metal Nuisance The Sands In The Hourglass Your Eternal Reward

Rapunzel quests The Ancient Door The Sundial The Tower The Housewarming I’ve Got a Dreamlight Glowing Up Home Is Where The Art Is

Gaston quests The Wanderer of the Dunes The Wild Tangle’s Swarm Diamond in the Rough Center of Attention Gaston…The Hero? No One Heroes Like Gaston Dreamlight Valley’s Next Top LeFou

Eve quests Directive: Danger! A New Directive Lasers & Crafts Directive: Plant When Things Go Boom



You can get to know these characters quite well. Image via Gameloft

Other quests Goofy quests Give Me A Sign The Ones That Got Away Merlin quests The Port of Many Worlds Village Project: Timeless Treasure Village Project: Timeless Trash Village Project: Timeless Tools Mickey Mouse quests A Game of Coins Flower Power Scrooge McDuck quests A Garden in the Desert New Ventures (and Adventures) Village Project: Gear Loose and Fancy Free Mirabel quests A Letter for Antonio Remy quests Ancient Landing’s Fine Dining



How much does Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass cost?

Purchasing Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass costs $29.99 by itself. If you purchase this pass alongside the base game through the Gold Edition, it costs $69.99 for both.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass worth buying?

If you play Disney Dreamlight Valley fairly regularly, the A Rift in Time is an absolute must-have and is well worth the price you pay. While I don’t love having to spend extra money beyond the base game for it, the amount of exclusive content feels extremely worth it and the scope of this expansion pass is so massive it feels like an entirely new game.

I love pretty much everything included in this expansion pass, but the biggest features that make it most worth the price in my opinion are the Ancient Machines, the new biomes, and the characters.

I never thought I’d hear Jafar say bestie, but the humor in this pack is top-notch and I’m so glad I did. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The powerful Ancient Machines you can craft can automate tasks that are otherwise very repetitive and annoying. The Ancient Cooker can be loaded with ingredients and powered on to perform bulk cooking while you’re busy doing other tasks, the Ancient Gardener can water and harvest crops for you, and the Ancient Vacuum helps keep biomes clean by clearing objects like Night Thorns you can then collect with one click.

Ancient Machines are truly game changers if you play regularly and get tired of constantly having to clear objects one at a time, if you want access to bulk cooking all the time, and if you want to make gardening much easier. Now that I have them, I don’t know how I ever functioned without them before.

Having three massive biomes that altogether take up about the same amount of space as the main valley is another huge reason this pack is worth it. Fitting all of the current Disney characters into the main valley is pretty tough and the roster just keeps growing, so more space is sorely needed.

The Madrigal’s Mini-Casita looks great in the Wild Tangle biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Rift in Time delivers an absurdly large amount of space for houses and other furnishings, while also incorporating three stunning new biome types. Ancient’s Landing is a coastal port with ruins strewn about, Glittering Dunes is a dry and sandy desert, and Wild Tangle is a twisted lush jungle. None of these biomes look anything like the ones in the base game and all three are so beautiful.

I love getting to befriend the many characters in the valley, so the exclusive characters available in the expansion pass are another huge draw for me. Rapunzel is very sweet and funny, Gaston is an absolute menace in the best way possible, and Eve is quite the charming robot. All three are must-haves that also come with some pretty nice friendship rewards.

Two more characters are also arriving in a later update to this pass, which almost certainly includes Jafar since he is the overarching leader of the storyline in this pack. The other character seems to be Oswald based on hints Gameloft has shared and I am looking forward to recruiting both of them too.

If you love Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll almost certainly love the A Rift in Time expansion pass. I think this expansion is extremely worth the price tag, especially when you compare it to other purchaseable assets Gameloft has released for this game like Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and the Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle.