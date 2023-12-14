How to play Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Befriending iconic characters is a staple of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s gameplay and the A Rift in Time expansion pass offers a special way to boost friendship: Scramblecoin. This is a fun way to quickly raise your relationships.

Scramblecoin may seem like a rather intimidating game, but once you understand what the rules are this board game becomes much simpler, so here’s how you can play and master this Disney Dreamlight Valley game.

How to unlock Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock Scramblecoin, you must purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass and complete the “A Game of Coins” quest.

Mickey Mouse will give you this quest during the overarching “The Secrets of Eternity Isle” granted to you by Jafar upon arriving on Eternity Isle. The best way to unlock Scramblecoin is to make your way to the new region included with this expansion.

Completing the “A Game of Coins” quest will unlock this mode permanently and also grant you 500 friendship points with Mickey Mouse plus 200 Mist. Even though this mode is part of the pass, you can play Scramblecoin both in the main valley and Eternity Isle.

You’ll steadily unlock new characters to play with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley Scramblecoin rules

Before tackling a Scramblecoin match, there are general rules you’ll want to keep in mind.

You can only have three figurines on the board at any point.

on the board at any point. You must choose five figurines to bring into each match.

to bring into each match. Silver Coins are worth one point.

are worth Gold Coins are worth three points.

are worth You always go first.

The game has five turns.

Every figurine has its own unique abilities.

has its own On every turn after the first one, you can either place down a new figurine or choose to skip this action. Since you can only have three characters out at once, you will oftentimes want to use this function.

How to play Scramblecoin Disney Dreamlight Valley

To play Scramblecoin, you need to walk up to any Disney villager and ask “Do you want to play Scramblecoin?” Villagers will always say yes, so the Scramblecoin game will then launch. To participate in this game:

Choose five figurines to play with.

Choose which character you want to place down on the board first and place them.

Wait for your opponent to make their move.

Place your next figurine or choose the skip button.

Move all of your active pieces.

Wait for your opponent to go.

Add your third and final character to the board or skip.

Move your pieces.

Wait for your opponent to go.

Repeat these steps until all five turns have concluded.

How to win Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To win at Scramblecoin, you need to obtain more coins than the individual you’re playing against. Obtaining the exact same amount as your opponent will result in a draw while obtaining less will result in a defeat.

Every character you go up against will have a different selection of pieces just as you can freely swap which characters you use, so winning this game is a mix of strategy and luck every time.

Scramblecoin is easy to learn, but actually winning is quite tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does playing Scramblecoin do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Playing Scramblecoin boosts your friendship with the character you play against and raises your ranking. As your Scramblecoin ranking increases, you will steadily gain access to new pieces with different abilities.

While you’re wandering around and working to raise your friendship with characters around the valley through Scramblecoin, keep an eye out for any monkeys you can stop and feed or important resources worth gathering like Tropical Wood. Since you can only initiate a Scramblecoin game by actually tracking down the character you want to play with, you’ll likely be wandering around quite a bit which means it’s a good idea to consider tackling other important activities as you do.