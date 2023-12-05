How to feed and befriend Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The mysterious Eternity Isle features an array of critters, ingredients, quests, and much more to discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One type of creature you may come across while exploring this area is Monkeys.

If you’re hoping to befriend these adorable little critters, then you’ll need to know how to feed Monkeys and what their favorite food is.

Where to find Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Monkeys can be found around the large Ancient’s Landing biome located on Eternity Isle which is broken up into smaller areas including The Ruins, The Courtyard, The Docks, and The Overlook. You can only access this area if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

How to feed Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can feed a Monkey in Disney Dreamlight Valley after first playing tag with it. This is similar to the process you undertake to feed Foxes as you will need to continuously chase the Monkey around the biome until it is ready for you to approach it.

Compared to Foxes, Monkeys generally like to play tag for a longer time before they are ready to be fed, which means you’ll need to chase them around a bit more than you might expect. You’ll know when the Monkey is done playing because it will stop running and the approach option will appear.

These critters are quite quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to befriend Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can befriend a Monkey by feeding it one of its favorite foods a couple of times. All critters must be fed a minimum of two times before they can possibly become companions but most critters take a bit longer.

We don’t know exactly how many days it takes to unlock a Monkey as a companion, but once we do, it will be added here. For now, the only certainty is that it will take at least two days.

Monkey favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Monkeys love any type of five-star dish. I got the exact same reaction with a heart from feeding a Monkey an Arendellian Pickled Herring and a Banana Split, even though you would suspect they might like the Banana Split better, but it seems like any five-star meal will do.

This Monkey loved both dishes equally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only gain friendship with a critter once per day, so it will take a minimum of two days before you can officially befriend any Monkey. The only way to make it happen quicker is time travel, but you should always avoid using this feature since it is potentially game-breaking.