How to get Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's a very limited resource.

The player pointing at Tropical Wood.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time, you’ll be tasked with exploring the massive new world of Eternity Isle, which is packed with all kinds of resources for you to uncover. One of the most essential yet tough-to-find materials is Tropical Wood.

Tropical Wood is a staple for many quests and crafting recipes, so it’s important to know how to obtain this material and where you can find it.

Where to find Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tropical Wood can only be gathered from The Grasslands area within the Wild Tangle biome. It will periodically spawn around trees within this biome, which means all you have to do to actually obtain it is pick it up whenever you see any.

Although Tropical Wood is supposed to spawn around The Grasslands region regularly, the spawn rate of this resource is currently glitched. Because of this, you’re likely not seeing much if any of this material appearing around the area.

Luckily, the devs are already aware of this spawn rate issue and have said they’re looking into a fix. For now, you should check your inbox to claim 220 free Tropical Wood from Gameloft you can use to craft important items or progress through quests.

A gift from Gameloft including 220 Tropical Wood.
Thank goodness for this gift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seems like the spawn rate of Tropical Wood should be similar to that of Dark Wood, which is the rarest wood in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley and exclusively available in one biome. Once the spawn rate is fixed, it should be a bit easier to obtain but still decently rare like Dark Wood.

Related

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week

You might not be able to gather as much Tropical Wood as you’d like, but there’s still so much more to do around Eternity Isle, including befriending the critters around the area like Monkeys or stocking up on other important materials like Pearls.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.