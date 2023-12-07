How to get Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time, you’ll be tasked with exploring the massive new world of Eternity Isle, which is packed with all kinds of resources for you to uncover. One of the most essential yet tough-to-find materials is Tropical Wood.

Tropical Wood is a staple for many quests and crafting recipes, so it’s important to know how to obtain this material and where you can find it.

Where to find Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tropical Wood can only be gathered from The Grasslands area within the Wild Tangle biome. It will periodically spawn around trees within this biome, which means all you have to do to actually obtain it is pick it up whenever you see any.

Although Tropical Wood is supposed to spawn around The Grasslands region regularly, the spawn rate of this resource is currently glitched. Because of this, you’re likely not seeing much if any of this material appearing around the area.

Luckily, the devs are already aware of this spawn rate issue and have said they’re looking into a fix. For now, you should check your inbox to claim 220 free Tropical Wood from Gameloft you can use to craft important items or progress through quests.

Thank goodness for this gift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seems like the spawn rate of Tropical Wood should be similar to that of Dark Wood, which is the rarest wood in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley and exclusively available in one biome. Once the spawn rate is fixed, it should be a bit easier to obtain but still decently rare like Dark Wood.

You might not be able to gather as much Tropical Wood as you’d like, but there’s still so much more to do around Eternity Isle, including befriending the critters around the area like Monkeys or stocking up on other important materials like Pearls.