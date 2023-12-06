The massive region of Eternity Isle is home to many unique critters, ingredients, and important resources for furthering your progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the tougher-to-find resources you’ll need for various quests and tasks is Pearls.

Pearls are very easy to gather once you know how to get them and where to find them, so here’s what you’ll need to do to make gathering this Disney Dreamlight Valley essential much easier.

Where to find Pearls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Pearls all around Ancient’s Landing, including each of its four distinct areas.

The Docks

The Courtyard

The Overlook

The Ruins

How to get Pearls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To actually obtain Pearls, you’ll need to use your trusty Royal Shovel to dig around and find them. You can unearth this resource by digging anywhere as long as you are doing so within the Ancient’s Landing biome on Eternity Isle.

Each time you uncover a Pearl, you may get two or three when you pick up what looks like just one. This makes it a fairly easy resource to gather.

Kind of an odd material to find in grass, but I’ll take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you might expect to only find Pearls in the sandy areas of the Ancient’s Landing biome, you can dig wherever and uncover them as long as you are doing so within this area. I’ve found Pearls both in super grassy regions and sandy ones, so you can dig wherever you wish around this area to find them.

While exploring Ancient’s Landing to obtain pearls, you may want to stop and feed any Monkeys you come across. All of them have special schedules, which means you can only work to befriend them when they are active, so interacting with them while on the hunt for Pearls is a great way to make the most out of your time.