One of the many materials you need to gather in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Jade, a dark green gem that is essential for furthering your progress.

Whether you’re seeking Jade simply to complete your gem collection or actually need it to finish a quest, knowing where to find this precious gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a must.

Where to find Jade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jade can be found in either The Overlook or The Courtyard region of Eternity Isle. Both areas fall within the larger Ancient’s Landing biome and each one has its own hidden extension that can also have Jade, so be sure to thoroughly explore both for this resource.

Make sure you visit both of the small hidden areas in each region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Unlocking The Overlook costs 6,000 Mist while accessing The Courtyard is completely free. You unlock this area after finishing The Secrets of Eternity Isle quest where you track down some Ancient Sphere pieces.

Since Jade is only found in two specific areas, it’s A Rift in Time exclusive asset, which means you have to purchase the expansion pass to access it.

How to get Jade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jade can be obtained by mining rock spots around either of the two regions it can be found in, which are The Overlook and The Courtyard. You have a chance of finding it at any rock spot you mine as long as you’re in the right area, but if you see a dark green color gem sticking out of a rock spot, then you know for sure Jade can be mined from it.

If you need a lot of this gem, you might want to craft a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or an Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish to ensure you obtain extra. Bringing along a mining companion is another way to boost the Jade drop output since having a friend who specializes in this hobby can cause more to spawn.

The green color on this spot means Jade can be mined from it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eternity Isle has some strange resources that are found in places you wouldn’t expect and Jade seems like it should be found in the same place or in the same way as Amber, but obtaining it is an entirely different process. Other Eternity Isle materials like Pearls and Oasis Glass are pretty tricky to find too, so keep in mind that many resources won’t be where you might expect.

Jade is an essential resource for finishing quests like A New Directive and Center of Attention, so be sure to stock up on this gem whenever you can so you can be prepared to finish them.