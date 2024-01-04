How to get Amber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While many resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley are fairly easy to gather since they match up with where you can find them, others are found and gathered in unexpected places. Amber is one of the strangest ones and is not found or obtained how you might expect.

You need this material for various quests and crafting recipes, so knowing how to get Amber and where to find it is a must in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Amber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Amber can be found anywhere in the Wild Tangle region. This massive biome is broken up into four small areas, including The Promenade, The Grasslands, The Lagoon, and The Grove, so you can find it within any of them.

The only way to visit and explore this biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass. So if you want Amber, you must have this pack installed.

The Wild Tangle is the northeast biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How do you get Amber in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Amber can only be obtained by digging around in the Wild Tangle biome using your Royal Shovel. This is a bit of a surprising and unexpected way of finding it since Amber looks like it should be a gem that can be found in rock spots yet instead is exclusively available through digging.

Since you can’t obtain Amber through mining, this material does not fall under the gem category as you might expect and instead is found in the foraging collection for Eternity Isle.

You might dig up all kinds of treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digging is a fairly random process, which means you never know what you might dig up and there’s no way to control what kind of items you find. When trying to find Amber, I found some Star Coins and Pebbles too.

Although Amber is obtained in a strange way, it does have a fairly good drop rate, which makes it quite easy to farm once you know where to look. On average, each Amber that dropped was a stack of more than one. I usually got two of these resources with each Amber I picked up.

As long as you are digging in the appropriate biome, obtaining Amber should be fairly easy and efficient. Just about every other hole I dug up ended up dropping Amber to collect.

While you’re already digging around, you might want to consider moving to the biome containing Pearls to search for those too. The rest of the Wild Tangle also has other resources you can’t find elsewhere like Zinc and the elusive Prisma Shrimp, so consider breaking up your hunt for Amber with some other resource-gathering tasks if you get tired of digging.