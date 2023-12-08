Where to find Oasis Glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can only get it from one place.

Eternity Isle is home to many unique resources with Oasis Glass being one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most rare and tough-to-find materials.

You’re going to need Oasis Glass for important upgrades and quests as you progress through various tasks around the island, so you’ll want to know where to find this resource and how you can actually obtain it.

How to get Oasis Glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two ways you can obtain Oasis Glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which are to dig it up or to break Glass Stalagmites to obtain it. You can dig to find it at any point once you unlock the right area on Eternity Isle, but to break the Glass Stalagmites you’ll first need to upgrade your Royal Pickaxe using a Timebending Table.

To upgrade your pickaxe so it can destroy small Glass Stalagmites, you’ll need 500 Mist and 10 Oasis Glass while to destroy big Glass Stalagmites you’ll have to gather 3,000 Mist, 20 Oasis Glass, and one Ancient Core.

I honestly thought these were mushrooms at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Glass location

Regardless of whether you want to dig up Oasis Glass or use your Royal Pickaxe to mine Glass Stalagmites for it, you must be within the Glittering Dunes biome to uncover this resource since this is the only location where you can find it.

You can find Oasis Glass anywhere across this vast biome, which includes:

The Plains

The Oasis

The Wastes

The Borderlands

You’ll uncover other resources like Sand, Bones, and Star Coins too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re digging for this material, you won’t always dig Oasis Glass up, which means patience is key to finding some if you’re using this method. Sometimes you’ll dig up other materials and sometimes you’ll find nothing at all, so Oasis Glass is a decently tough resource to obtain until you’ve upgraded your Royal Pickaxe.

Luckily, you’ll generally find more than one Oasis Glass with each pile you claim. Every pile of Oasis Glass I’ve picked up has had two or three included, which makes gathering it a bit more rewarding even though it may take a while to uncover these piles.

While you’re exploring the Glittering Dunes area for Oasis Glass, you’ll also want to talk with Gaston to work through his The Wanderer of the Dunes quest since doing so is essential for progressing Jafar’s Your Eternal Reward main storyline quest. There are also many other important resources to gather within this region, so be sure to stock up on any you come across so you can be prepared for future quests and crafting projects.