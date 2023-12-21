How to start and finish Center of Attention quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Are you happy about Gaston being part of Disney Dreamlight Valley? I’m not. He stabbed Beast in the back, and that’s unforgivable in my book. Regardless, he’s here, and more importantly, he has quests that unlock rewards. One of his quests is, appropriately named, “Center of Attention.”

How to start Center of Attention quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There he is. The man of the hour. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To start Center of Attention the quest, you need to unlock the Glittering Dunes in the A Rift in Time DLC. This can done pretty early on. Just follow Jaffar’s questline, befriend EVE, and you’ll unlock access to the Glittering Dunes. Go there, find Gaston, and finish his introduction quest. After you finish his quest, you need to unlock The Wastes, which costs 6,000 Mist. We need the Wastes because this is where Gaston’s Lodge and Stall are located.

Get Gaston to Friendship level two, and you’ll be ready to start this quest.

How to finish Center of Attention quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gaston’s Lodge after it’s rebuilt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Gaston, and he will ask you to meet him at his lodge. Go to the Wastes and enter the Lodge. Once inside, talk to Gaston again, and he will complain about all the sand in his house. To Gaston’s credit, at least he is very upfront that he wants you to do all the work, unlike every other NPC in this game. Shovel the sand away and talk to Gaston again. The Lodge is still missing a lot of things so Gaston asks you to talk to Scrooge McDuck about getting some lodge furniture. He also tells you to bribe him with a few gems.

Right, now we need an Alexandrite, a Jade, and a Spinel.

Alexandrite: These can be found in the Oasis and the Wastes in the Glittering dunes

These can be found in the Oasis and the Wastes in the Glittering dunes Jade: You can mine these in the Courtyard or the Overlook in the Ancients Landing

You can mine these in the Courtyard or the Overlook in the Ancients Landing Spinel: These can be mined in the Lagoon and the Promenade of the Wild Tangle

After you have one of each (shiny ones count, too), visit Scrooge McDuck and tell him about Gaston’s plan. He will agree but will want a cut of the profits. Pick whichever choice you want because the outcome is going to be the same — nothing because Gaston won’t be making any money. Take Gaston’s Antler Chair and a crate of furniture from Scrooge McDuck.

We’re about halfway through the quest at this point. While we do have the furniture, we still need some material. Specifically, you need 15 Copper, 10 Oasis Glass, and 15 Tropical Wood.

15 Copper : You can get this by mining around Ancients landing and breaking orange rocks if you have the upgrade

: You can get this by mining around Ancients landing and breaking orange rocks if you have the upgrade 10 Oasis Glass : You can dig this in the desert or the wild tangle. If you have the pickaxe upgrade, you can break those yellow rock formations that look like lily pads stacked on each other.

: You can dig this in the desert or the wild tangle. If you have the pickaxe upgrade, you can break those yellow rock formations that look like lily pads stacked on each other. 15 Tropical Wood: Pick these off the ground in the Wild Tangle. You can also water mean-looking plants to make them drop the wood if you have the Watering can upgrade.

Once you have everything, go back to Gaston and give it to him. Now, you can actually re-open the lodge. Interact with Scrooge’s sign next to Gaston’s Lodge. Congratulations, you’ve helped Gaston remodel his lodge, but we aren’t done yet.

It doesn’t look half bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Lodge, Gaston will complain about something: food. Yes, after all that standing around and doing nothing, Gaston has become hungry, and no vegetable dish is going to be enough. Fortunately, he does recall having a magical refrigerator. This refrigerator can make meat out of thin air, meaning you can get mean and not actually harm any animals. There are three parts to this fridge, and you need to find all of them using your staff. Visit the lower Grasslands, the upper Grasslands, and the Grove, and use your staff to find hidden items. It may take a few attempts but you should be able to find each piece relatively quickly.

After you have all three pieces, visit Timebending crafting table and assemble the Freezer of Infinite Meat. Talk to Gaston again, and he will give you the “go-ahead” to re-open his meat stall. Go to Gaston’s meat stall (in the Wastes, right across from his lodge). Interact with Scrooge McDuck’s sign, and the stall will re-open.

Meat is a bit on the pricier side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just one more thing before we finish the quest: we need to let everyone in the valley know about Gaston’s Stall. So buy a bunch of meat and cook four meat dishes that are two stars or more. I created four Meat Pies, which require one wheat, one butter, and one meat (any kind).

Go back to Gaston’s Lodge and give him the four dishes that you just cooked.

What a great host! Not only does Gaston invite Villagers to enjoy your meat pies, but he is too shy to talk to any of them. Oh, well, talk to Scrooge, Rapunzel, and Remy who will be in the Lodge. Afterwards, talk to Gaston one more time and you are done.

The reward for finishing Center of Attention

Getting Gaston off my back was reward enough, but unlocking meat for your cooking dishes is pretty good. Until now, the only meat we could get for our dishes was fish. With magical red meat unlocked, you’ll be able to make even more dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Have fun, and try not to hang out with Gaston too much.