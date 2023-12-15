All meat-based meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Poultry, Venison, and Pork are three ingredients added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. These three proteins are the core ingredient in the 36 Eternity Isle meat-based meals and can be unlocked during Gaston’s level two friendship quest, Center of Attention.

Where to purchase meat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Meat is the most expensive ingredient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meat, or Protein, can be bought from Gaston’s Stall in The Wastes on Eternity Isle after you’ve repaired it during Gaston’s level two quest, Center of Attention. There are three types of protein you can purchase include:

Pork : 250 coins.

: 250 coins. Poultry: 500 coins.

500 coins. Venison: 1,000 coins.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t purchased the A Rift in Time expansion, you can’t unlock Gaston or these three types of meat. It’s also important to note you must unlock the Glittering Dunes for 2,000 Mist and The Wastes for 4,000 Mists to get to Gaston’s stall.

Tip: The fastest way to earn Mist is to complete your Mist Duties, which is similar to Dreamlight Duties, except you’ll earn the currency Mist. However, this currency can only be earned while on Eternity Isle.

One-star meat-based meals

Any meat can be used to make a Roast. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Meal Ingredients Roast One of any meat

Save your money! If a recipe calls for ‘one of any meat,’ use pork as it’s the cheapest one to buy at 250 coins

Two-star meat-based meals

An easy recipe to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Meal Ingredients Baked Beans Pork

Beans: (New) This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in The Glittering Dunes.

Tip: In Gaston’s level two friendship quest, Center of Attention, you must cook four of any meat-based meal of two stars or higher. So you must avoid the one-star meat-based meals for this quest.

Three-star meat-based meals

This is a Colombian soup. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The most expensive burger to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft It is one of the easiest meat-based meals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft One recipe you need to make in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft This ramen looks delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The meal for sauerkraut lovers. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Spicy schnitzels are the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Turnips can only be bought at Goofy’s Staff in the Wild Tangle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Nothing beats Yakisoba. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Meal Ingredients Ajiaco – Poultry

– Corn

– Potato Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger – Venison

– Wheat

– Lettuce Meat Pie – Any Meat

– Wheat

– Butter Pupusas Revueltas – Poultry

– Corn

– Beans Ramen – Pork

– Wheat

– Egg Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter – Pork

– Cabbage

– Potato Schnitzel – Poultry

– Wheat

– Canola Turnip Tartiflette – Pork

– Turnip: (New) Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle.

– Cheese Yakisoba – Pork

– Wheat

– Cabbage

Four-star meat-based meals

Coming soon.

Five-star meat-based meals

Coming soon.

As meat is the most expensive ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s hard to spend thousands of coins trying to discover each meat-based recipe. However, with this guide, you won’t have to. I’ll update this guide as I uncover the four and five-star meat-based meals.