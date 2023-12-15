All meat-based meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Poultry, Venison, and Pork are three ingredients added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. These three proteins are the core ingredient in the 36 Eternity Isle meat-based meals and can be unlocked during Gaston’s level two friendship quest, Center of Attention.
Where to purchase meat in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Meat, or Protein, can be bought from Gaston’s Stall in The Wastes on Eternity Isle after you’ve repaired it during Gaston’s level two quest, Center of Attention. There are three types of protein you can purchase include:
- Pork: 250 coins.
- Poultry: 500 coins.
- Venison: 1,000 coins.
Unfortunately, if you haven’t purchased the A Rift in Time expansion, you can’t unlock Gaston or these three types of meat. It’s also important to note you must unlock the Glittering Dunes for 2,000 Mist and The Wastes for 4,000 Mists to get to Gaston’s stall.
The fastest way to earn Mist is to complete your Mist Duties, which is similar to Dreamlight Duties, except you’ll earn the currency Mist. However, this currency can only be earned while on Eternity Isle.
One-star meat-based meals
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Roast
|One of any meat
If a recipe calls for ‘one of any meat,’ use pork as it’s the cheapest one to buy at 250 coins
Two-star meat-based meals
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Baked Beans
|Pork
Beans: (New) This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in The Glittering Dunes.
In Gaston’s level two friendship quest, Center of Attention, you must cook four of any meat-based meal of two stars or higher. So you must avoid the one-star meat-based meals for this quest.
Three-star meat-based meals
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Ajiaco
|– Poultry
– Corn
– Potato
|Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger
|– Venison
– Wheat
– Lettuce
|Meat Pie
|– Any Meat
– Wheat
– Butter
|Pupusas Revueltas
|– Poultry
– Corn
– Beans
|Ramen
|– Pork
– Wheat
– Egg
|Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter
|– Pork
– Cabbage
– Potato
|Schnitzel
|– Poultry
– Wheat
– Canola
|Turnip Tartiflette
|– Pork
– Turnip: (New) Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle.
– Cheese
|Yakisoba
|– Pork
– Wheat
– Cabbage
Four-star meat-based meals
- Coming soon.
Five-star meat-based meals
- Coming soon.
As meat is the most expensive ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s hard to spend thousands of coins trying to discover each meat-based recipe. However, with this guide, you won’t have to. I’ll update this guide as I uncover the four and five-star meat-based meals.