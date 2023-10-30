What is A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally delivering on many players’ biggest requests with new biomes and characters, but they’re all locked behind the A Rift in Time game expansion.

Since A Rift in Time is an entirely new type of feature for Disney Dreamlight Valley, you likely have a lot of questions about what it entails. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this upcoming addition.

What is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time?

A Rift in Time is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first expansion pass and will exclusively be available to players who pay an additional fee beyond what the base game costs. It will add various types of new content, including characters, biomes, gameplay features, and a location called Eternity Isle.

What’s included in the A Rift in Time Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion pass

The full details of the A Rift in Time expansion pass will be unveiled by Gameloft during its first Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase on Nov. 1, but here’s everything that’s teased to be included in it so far.

New characters: Rapunzel from Tangled, Eve from Wall-E, and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast have been featured prominently for this expansion pass and will only be obtainable if you purchase it. Although these are the only characters who have been teased so far, there could be even more characters exclusively available with this expansion pass.

More biomes: A few new biomes will be added in this expansion, and while Gameloft hasn't revealed exactly how many just yet, there are at least two but there might be three or even more.

The new area is confirmed to have a desert biome and a jungle-looking one. Image via Gameloft

New location: All of the new biomes are located on Eternity Isle, a new location existing separately from the regular valley players will be able to travel to and visit.

All of the new biomes are located on Eternity Isle, a new location existing separately from the regular valley players will be able to travel to and visit. A Royal Tool: The key artwork for this expansion pass features the player holding a magical-looking staff. Currently, the only items we can hold are Royal Tools and this staff certainly has a very similar appearance, so this seems to possibly be the next Royal Tool Gameloft previously teased on their most recent roadmap.

The key artwork for this expansion pass features the player holding a magical-looking staff. Currently, the only items we can hold are Royal Tools and this staff certainly has a very similar appearance, so this seems to possibly be the next Royal Tool Gameloft previously teased on their most recent roadmap. New gameplay features: Gameloft said the expansion pass will include new gameplay features, but what exactly these are hasn’t been revealed yet.

Gameloft said the expansion pass will include new gameplay features, but what exactly these are hasn’t been revealed yet. More critters: At least three new critters will be tied to this expansion including snakes, monkeys, and capybaras. Since there are three known new critters, there are also likely three new biomes since all critters are tied to one specific biome.

How much does Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pack cost?

You’ll have to pay $29.99 to unlock the A Rift in Time expansion pass and everything it includes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is in addition to the base price of the game, although there is also a Gold Edition version of the game you can purchase for $69.99 to gain both the base game and the expansion pass.

The previous Founder’s Packs will be retired after the global launch. Image via Gameloft

So far, it doesn’t seem like you can use your Moonstones to unlock the A Rift in Time expansion pass as you can with other additional content like Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and the Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle. Instead, the only way to gain access to this pass seems to be to purchase it with actual money.

The A Rift in Time expansion pass arrives in Disney Dreamlight Valley on Dec. 5, which is the same day the game is having its official global launch and leaving an early access state. You’ll be able to access all of the content included then, although unlocking new characters and biomes will likely take some work first, as is the case with all of the currently unlockable characters and biomes.

