Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap and details on all upcoming free updates

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with a plethora of content sure to keep players busy, many are looking to the future wondering what comes next for the magical Disney game. Gameloft has answered this question with two expansive roadmaps teasing exactly what players can expect to see in 2023 as the devs prepare to release the next free updates.

The world of Disney is a massive one and even though the valley seems to reflect many beloved parts of the Disney franchise, there is still so much more beyond what has already been introduced to the game. If you’re looking for what to expect next, here is a breakdown of all that has been unveiled for the next free updates arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All upcoming free updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft has shared two roadmaps providing a look at what players can expect to see throughout 2023. All content on the first roadmap has already been added to the game, but the last section of the first roadmap does provide light teasers for the second half of the year.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first roadmap of 2023. Image via Gameloft

Following the end of the first roadmap, Gameloft shared another one for the second part of the year. This roadmap covers two or three big updates and provides general details for the very end of the year. Based on Gameloft’s previous patterns, players can likely expect to see a third roadmap launch after the September update releases.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second roadmap of 2023. Image via Gameloft

Players wondering what to expect over the next few months have a lot to look forward to as the next few months are packed with lots of new content.

The Remembering Update five in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s soonest update will launch in early June and is called “The Remembering.” This update seems to tease a darker side of the valley and will include the biggest story update yet.

Players also finally know who will reside in the mysterious pumpkin house and will get to meet a new resident from Cinderella when the update launches. Outside of the massive storyline continuation and the new villager, the rest of this update is somewhat of a mystery.

The roadmap did tease some new “Touch of Magic” furniture, mannequins, and more customizable assets. Gameloft previously teased more customizable assets and shared a teaser of fully customizable beds, so this is likely referencing that.

(psssst. hey you! yeah you, the creative one over there)



What if we told you Update 5 will give you a brand new way to flex your design chops and add your own personal Touch to the Valley?



It's almost like Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/jE4H1P6dCs — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 17, 2023

The mannequins seem to be placable and interactable objects that players will be able to fully customize. After dressing up a mannequin, players will then be able to interact with them to wear the exact outfit placed on them. This will make saving and equipping your favorite looks much easier.

Ready to REALLY show off your favorite outfits? 💃✨ Here's your first look at the in-development Mannequin item arriving in Update 5 – use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits! pic.twitter.com/cAJW5brI0M — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 9, 2023

The roadmap also highlights a Star Path themed around Disney’s 100th anniversary and Pixar. Images from Turning Red, Finding Nemo, and Inside Out are situated around it, so players can expect to see content from these films featured.

Summer update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The roadmap divides the summer updates into two phases, but how exactly these updates will launch and if they are separate or one is currently unclear. Since the roadmap has them separated, it’s probably safest to assume they will launch separately even though they have some overlap.

The Pixar and Disney 100 Star Path seem to continue throughout this update, which is why it is somewhat confusing whether this will be one massive update or two smaller ones. Originally, Gameloft said Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph would be arriving in the June update but she is now featured for the summer update, which might mean they are separate.

Vanellope von Schweetz in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Image via Gameloft

Players will also get to enjoy some kind of new gameplay feature arriving in the summer update. This feature will test players’ creativity and grant them prizes for their creativity. Gameloft hasn’t explained what this feature will be just yet, but in its blog about the upcoming updates, it did say players have “gone to great lengths” to share their creativity and the devs want to reward them for this.

September update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Beauty and the Beast Realm will open for players to explore in the September Disney Dreamlight Valley update. Belle is featured front and center alongside it, so it’s safe to assume she will be the first character players can recruit from this Realm.

A few other characters from the film including the Beast, Lumiere, Gaston, and Cogsworth are also among the leaked list of upcoming characters, so it’s possible at least one of them will also arrive in the update. Based on my experience with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s updates so far, I’d say it’s most likely Belle and the Beast will arrive in the September update and the rest will be added sometime in the future.

Villain Star Path items from 2022. Image via Gameloft

The September update will also feature another Halloween and spooky-themed path ahead of October. Last spooky season had a Villains’ Star Path packed with a mix of iconic Disney villain items like Maleficent’s horns and Halloween assets like pumpkins to place around the valley.

Based on the small teaser image of a pumpkin wrapped in vines and last year’s Star Path, players can probably expect to see a similar one in September. The teaser also says that darkness will return to the valley, so this also backs it being a fairly similar concept to the last Star Path for the September Star Path.

Late 2023 updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Beyond the officially scheduled updates, Gameloft also teased a few other features arriving at the end of the year. Following the end of the September update, players can expect to see new characters and new frontiers.

Gameloft hasn’t used the word frontier in relation to the game so far, but it seems like this might be referring to new explorable areas around the valley. Considering how packed the valley has quickly become, new biomes to explore would certainly be a welcome addition.

Frosted Heights biome in Disney Dreanlight Valley. Image via Gameloft

A massive feature many players may not have been expecting will also arrive later this year, which is the addition of a multiplayer gameplay mode. No details for when this will be released outside of a late 2023 release date have been provided, but Gameloft is sure to share more when this feature draws closer.

The late 2023 updates will also include some kind of new Royal Tool for players to use. This might be an hourglass based on the image appearing on the roadmap, but the hourglass could also be a teaser for an upcoming Realm or future characters so players will have to wait and see which one it is.

We gathered this information by playing the “Pride of the Valley” Disney Dreamlight Valley update on PC.

