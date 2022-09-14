Are the Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs worth it?

Is it worth buying now or should you wait until it's free in 2023?

The adventure and life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley is bringing that special Disney magic to players’ lives. It features cozy game aspects like forming friendships with all manner of Disney characters, foraging for various resources, curating the Disney home of your dreams, embarking on fishing adventures, crafting useful and stylish items, using powerful magic, attaining stunning Disney fashion items, cooking up delectable dishes, and otherwise living out a magical Disney dream.

While there are many players who have started their own Disney adventure, there are also many others who have yet to decide if purchasing the Disney game is something they should do. This is understandable for a game that is so new and still in an early access state, especially when considering the various price points for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

If you are uncertain about whether Disney Dreamlight Valley is the game for you and what it means to purchase a Founder’s Pack, here is a complete breakdown to walk you through the process and determine if any of the Founder’s Packs will be worth it for you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs explained

The Founder’s Packs for Disney Dreamlight Valley are a way for players to begin playing the Disney game now in an early access state. It launched in early access on Sept. 6 and will remain in this state until sometime in 2023, when it will then be much more polished and officially released for free.

Players who are interested in playing now can only do so by purchasing a Founder’s Pack. There are three Founder’s Pack types in total and these are as follows.

The lowest version is the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack, which costs $29.99.

The middle version is the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack, which costs $49.99.

The highest version is the Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack, which costs $69.99.

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley Standard Edition Founder’s Pack

The Standard Edition Founder’s Pack is the lowest-priced option that players can purchase for $29.99. In addition to early access and a complete version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack also grants players a solid number of exclusive Founder’s assets.

Image via Gameloft

Those who simply want to start playing as soon as possible and aren’t really interested in cosmetics or currency will probably want to purchase the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack or attain it for free through the Xbox Game Pass. Although the Disney game will eventually become free for all platforms sometime in 2023, no official release date has been given, so purchasing now to be able to play seems quite reasonable, especially with all of the exclusive Standard Edition Founder’s Pack items also taken into account.

All Standard Edition Founder’s Pack items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It includes early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means that players who purchase may play immediately.

It includes two clothing assets, one of which is a Sorcerer Mickey Mouse ear headband and the other which is a Mickey Mouse extravaganza jersey.

It includes nine furniture assets, all of which are Mickey Mouse-themed.

It includes three design motifs, which can be utilized through the clothing creation feature to customize unique assets.

It includes 8,000 Moonstones, a currency that can be spent on the Star Path, which is essentially a battle pass that grants players rewards for completing tasks around Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack

The Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack is the middle-priced version of the game and can be purchased for $49.99. It includes all clothing and furniture assets that come in the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack, plus quite a few more Moonstones and new clothing and furniture assets.

Image via Gameloft

But most players who are thinking of purchasing the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack should instead opt either for the higher or lower packs. The Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack has some decent assets but not enough to really seem worth it, especially when compared to the previous and next packs.

All Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It includes all of the clothing and furniture assets from the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack.

It includes early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley so that players can begin playing immediately.

It includes the Celestial Sea Turtle Companion, which is an adorable little friend that will follow players everywhere.

It includes five space/Buzz Lightyear-themed clothing items, which are a helmet, jacket, gloves, shoes, and pants, and two other Pixar clothing assets, a Luxo Jr. jersey and a Pixar Ball ear headband.

It includes 10 furniture assets, most of which are Pixar-themed.

It includes three design motifs, which can be applied to clothing assets through the customization feature.

It includes 14,500 Moonstones, which is a premium currency that can be spent on the battle pass-like feature called Star Path.

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack

The most expensive version of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack, which costs $69.99. This pack is massive and includes all clothing and furniture assets from the previous two packs plus a plethora of additional content.

Image via Gameloft

The Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack has quite a high price tag, but if you’re debating between this and the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack, it is best to spend a bit more to attain the Ultimate Edition. While the Deluxe Edition doesn’t quite feel worth the price, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition are truly rewarded with a generous amount of exclusive assets.

All Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It includes all clothing and furniture assets from both the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack and the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack.

It includes early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means that players may begin their Disney adventure immediately.

It includes the Regal Fox Companion, which is a royal little friend that players can choose to keep at their side as they traverse around Dreamlight Valley.

It includes two regal clothing items, one of which is the Once Upon a Ball gown and the other which is the Till the Stroke of Midnight ensemble suit, and two other general clothing assets which are the Golden Castle jersey and the Dazzling Mickey Mouse ear headband. The Once Upon a Ball gown also features a special princess-like walk style that will have players walking around in a regal manner anytime that they choose to wear it.

It includes 15 regal furniture assets for those looking to live like royalty.

It includes three royal motifs that can be applied to any clothing item created with the customization feature.

It includes 20,000 Moonstones, the rarest currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley that can be spent on the Star Path battle pass feature.

Image via Gameloft

Is purchasing a Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack worth it?

If you’re OK with experiencing a few bugs, are a massive Disney fan, want to help shape the future of the game, and desire to begin your Disney adventure as soon as possible, then it is absolutely worth it to purchase the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Beyond that, it really comes down to whether the cosmetics, furniture assets, and currency featured in either of the higher-tiered Founder’s Packs are appealing to you.

Because players can easily earn clothing, furniture, and motifs through gameplay and spending the main currency in the game, which is Star Coins, purchasing either the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack or the Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack is only really worth it if you are very interested in the assets included or seeking to further support the development team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

If you’re looking for the ultimate Disney experience and feel that the items included in the higher-tiered packs appeal to you, then you will likely be happy with purchasing either one of them, although as we previously mentioned, the Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack is much more worth the money spent than the Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack is. If the assets included in the two higher-tiered packs aren’t your style and you just want to get playing, then simply go for the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack.

It’s also worth taking into account what kind of player you are and whether you think you’ll enjoy Disney Dreamlight Valley long-term. If you’re someone who has sunk hours upon hours into games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, then you’re probably going to love Disney Dreamlight Valley and deciding to spend a bit more for something you know you will love and use for a long time to come is certainly worth it.

Image via Gameloft

On the other hand, if games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley aren’t really your favorite but you’re still interested in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you may just want the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack or wait for the game to become free in 2023.

Ultimately, choosing whether or not to purchase a Founder’s Pack edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley comes down to your individual desires, interests, and playstyle. Take all of the assets and information into account and make the decision that you think is best for you.