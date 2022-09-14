Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the game that’s turned into the talk of the town virtue of its unique hybridized adventure and life-sim style game that lets players come across and mingle with an array of legendary Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Moana, and so many more.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on the Xbox One, players are wondering if the game will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley available on Xbox Game Pass?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has, in fact, been available on the Xbox Game Pass since day one. This hybrid of an adventure game and life-sim was released on September 6, 2022, in early access, which is also since when it has been available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft recently confirmed this on the Xbox Wire Blog, saying that “members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.”

You can easily pre-load the game, which should be around a 10 GB download, and get to playing it as soon as it finishes. Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to be a little wary, however, since it is common knowledge that games get removed months after they become available on the Game Pass, and the same can apply to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There exist three different Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack editions, which are Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Being an Xbox Game Pass Subscriber gives you the additional benefit of receiving the Standard Founder’s Pack edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley absolutely free.

Even though Standard may be the lowest of the Founder’s Pack editions, there are still a ton of goodies that subscribers receive through it. Below are the rewards given out to players with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Standard Founder’s Pack edition:

Early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Exclusive Standard Furniture Set

Exclusive Standard Ears Headband and Spirit Jersey

Exclusive Standard Wall and Floor Coverings

Exclusive Standard Design Motifs

8,000 Moonstones

As you would expect, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions possess increasingly better rewards for players, but these editions do not come for free. The Deluxe edition will cost you $49.99 while the Ultimate edition will have you shell out $69.99.

Aside from the Xbox Game Pass, however, there is no sign of the early access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to other subscription services such as the Nintendo Switch Online or the PS Plus.