How to make Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley puts very few limits on what players can and can’t do within the game. Whether it’s mining ores, harvesting crops, or doing quests for your favorite Disney characters, the possibilities are nearly endless. Another exciting activity for players to do is cooking and the life-sim developed by Gameloft doesn’t shy away from giving users a massive variety of unique food recipes to choose from.

Peanut Butter Waffles is one such recipe, and while we can’t teach you how to make this delicious treat in real life, we’ve got everything you need to know about cooking them for yourself in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Peanut Butter Waffles

Before you can get your hands on Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to head to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and complete Remy’s questline, which will require players to help the chef run his restaurant and complete various customer orders. Once this questline is finished, he will travel to the Valley and set up Chez Remy, which is required to make Peanut Butter Waffles.

Once all of this is complete, you can create Peanut Butter Waffles for yourself using the following recipe:

One Peanut

One Wheat

One Egg

One Milk

Peanut, Egg, and Milk can be purchased within Chez Remy, although to unlock Peanut you’ll need to get Remy’s friendship up to level four and then complete his quest called Remy’s Recipe Book. As for the final ingredient in the recipe, you can grow Wheat yourself after purchasing the seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadows.

Once you’ve gotten acquired all four ingredients needed to make Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, just toss them all into a pot along with a single piece of coal, and you’ll have created the tasty meal for yourself.