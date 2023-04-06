How to make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley gets enriched with each update. From finding a Golden Potato to completing new and exciting challenges, there will always be something new to do in the game.

An existing recipe could suddenly become a vital part of a new quest, sending players all around the map to gather the necessary ingredients. One of the most recent ​​star path challenges requires players to make Waffles, and if you haven’t cooked them before, the process might be easier said than done.

How do you make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Gather the following ingredients to make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Wheat — Players can obtain wheat or its seeds from Goofy’s Stall, located in Peaceful Meadow. One Milk — Players can get Milk from Chez Remy Pantry for 230 Star Coins. One Egg — Eggs can also be found in Chez Remy Pantry for 220 Star Coins. One Sugarcane — The recipe says “any” sweet, but players will need a sugarcane which can be acquired in Dazzle Beach.

Using another sweet other than sugarcane will result in creating different food products. Vanilla will turn the recipe into a Crepe, and Cocoa Beans will turn it into Chocolate Waffles.

Once you have all the ingredients, you’ll be ready to cook a Waffle with Mickey’s face on it.

If collecting all the ingredients looks like too much work, players can try out hovering (glide) in Disney Dreamlight Valley which lets them get to locations faster when compared to walking. Moving faster around the map especially comes in handy for time-consuming tasks like finding all alien toys in Disney Dreamlight Valley.