Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game that features consistent updates with players being delivered massive amounts of new content every few months or so. Because of this, it is important that players know how to update the game regardless of their platform to ensure that they can jump back into the game as soon as possible after an update has been launched.

Some updates have brought new Realms to the valley, such as the “Missions in Uncharted Space” update that brought a Toy Story Realm featuring Bonnie’s room to the game alongside the film’s two main characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear, or the “Pride of the Valley” update that introduced a The Lion King Realm featuring Pride Rock with Simba and Nala.

Other updates have instead simply brought characters straight to the valley like the “A Festival of Friendship” update that placed Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen around the valley for players to find and recruit.

Regardless of the kind of content that an update promises, regular Disney Dreamlight Valley players will likely want to return to their magical worlds as quickly as possible. To do so, players will want to prepare by ensuring that they know how to update their game ahead of time so that nothing slows them down from getting back on their mission of restoring the valley to its former state.

Generally, updating the game is a fairly easy process that should begin automatically regardless of the platform that you are playing on. However, how you go about updating Disney Dreamlight Valley will also somewhat depend on the platform that you are playing it on.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam

Steam usually queues up any new updates automatically, but if you are having issues getting Disney Dreamlight Valley to update then you should first try restarting the application. After that, locate the game in your library and the update should be ready to go by clicking the “update” button.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Switch

The Nintendo Switch updating process for Disney Dreamlight Valley tends to be a bot more unpredictable as it will sometimes notify players before they boot the game and other times won’t show until they specifically look for it. If the update does not pop up upon attempting to open the game, then players can manually search for a download by selecting the “options” button, which will be the plus sign, while hovering over Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Next, players will need to navigate to the software update page and select the “via the internet” option. This should start the update if there is one available.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on PS5 and PS4

On both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4, updates generally start automatically as soon as players select a game that has a pending update. If this does not happen, players can also hover over a game and choose the “options” button to then open up this menu.

Once you have opened this page, find the “check for update” option and select it.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox

On Xbox, updates should either start automatically or prompt players as soon as they boot up the system. Players can check the status of any downloaded games in their Xbox library.

If you follow all steps correctly for your platform but still don’t see an update when you know one has been released, there are a few possible reasons. One might be that the platform itself is not up to date which means that players should proceed to update it.

Another top reason that players struggle to locate new updates is that they do not have a solid internet connection. If you are struggling to get the latest update to appear but believe that it should be available, test out your internet and see if doing so fixes the problem.

The last possible reason is entirely out of players’ hands and is that the platform provider might not have made the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update officially live yet. Gameloft has mentioned with each update that they always release it at the exact time they announce they will but that it might take a bit more time for each platform to officially roll it out themselves.