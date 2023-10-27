Disney Dreamlight Valley finally adding more biomes—but they’re locked behind a paywall

One of the features we’ve all been begging for is finally arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but you’ll have to pay to gain access to it.

The “A Rift in Time” expansion pass was unveiled by Gameloft on Oct. 27, and while the key artwork for it showcases new explorable areas unlike anything we’ve seen yet, they’re all locked behind a $29.99 price point.

There are also three beloved Disney characters featured in the artwork—Gaston from Beauty in the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Eve from Wall-E—which means you won’t be able to add them to your valley unless you purchase this pass. And there is even more content exclusively available to players who purchase the expansion.

With the “A Rift in Time” expansion pass, Gameloft said players will be able to set off on an “all-new adventure across Eternity Isle” where they can then “meet new friends,” “discover new biomes,” and explore other “new gameplay features.”

From the one glimpse we’ve gotten of this expansion pass, there seems to be a desert-themed biome and a jungle-themed one. While there are only two easily distinguishable biomes presented in the key artwork, a previous teaser following the end of the main storyline might indicate three new biomes are arriving instead.

Agrabah is central to the “A Rift in Time” artwork, so this expansion pass seems to have been teased with a looming shadow of Jafar over three new areas. The art for this expansion pass also has three possible new critters, which are a monkey, a snake, and a capybara, so each one is likely tied to one of the new biomes as all critters are exclusively found in one biome.

The new area seems to be separate from the main one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley has never had an expansion pass before, and the closest it has come are its Dream Bundles including Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and the Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle. This expansion pack seems to be a much larger addition, though, as it promises new areas, characters, and even a strange new staff that looks like it might be another powerful Royal Tool.

Players seem fairly divided over this expansion pass so far. Some are pointing out it costs too much since it is just barely less than some players paid for the game itself while others are quite happy this is the direction Disney Dreamlight Valley is moving in.

With massive houses like Mirabel’s Casita and Belle and the Beast’s castle, most of your biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley have probably felt overwhelmingly full for a while, so some more space is a highly needed addition. But you’ll have to purchase this pass to gain access to the new biomes, characters, critters, and other content associated with it.

Gameloft will hold a showcase for the first expansion pack on Nov. 1 before it then launches on Dec. 5, the same day Disney Dreamlight Valley officially leaves its early access state. The “A Rift in Time” expansion pass is digital only, so you’ll have to visit the in-game shop to add it to your collection.

