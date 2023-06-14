Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is Wall-E’s Dream Bundle worth it?

The arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “The Remembering” update brought with it the first-ever Dream Bundle, which is focused entirely around the shy little robot Wall-E. This Dream Bundle will cost players 4,000 Moonstones, a rather hefty price, so many players are likely wondering whether Wall-E’s Dream Bundle is worth it.

Moonstones are a precious currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley that can be found around the various biomes in Moonstone chests, gained from the Star Path after completing tasks for Tokens, or purchased with real money. Since only one Moonstone chest spawns per day, they are tough to find, and they only award players with 50 Moonstones, purchasing something as expensive as the Wall-E bundle without working really hard on the Star Path or spending real money is tough to do.

Players will get exclusive new looks and furniture in this pack. Image via Gameloft

The Wall-E bundle launched with “The Remembering” update and is currently available for players to obtain. There is no time limit or expiration date on this bundle for now, so players currently have unlimited time to think over the tough decision of whether or not their hard-earned Moonstones are worth putting towards Wall-E’s Dream Bundle.

I’ve been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley since it first launched in early access on Sept. 6, 2022, and I obtained the Wall-E Dream Bundle to see everything it has to offer. It’s a tough choice deciding whether or not this bundle is worth it since Moonstones are such a precious currency, but if you’re pondering purchasing it then you should first learn about all of the assets it includes.

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Wall-E Dream Bundle?

The Wall-E Dream Bundle comes with a wide array of items ranging from a new look for Wall-E to many exclusive quests. I’ve played through all of the content this bundle has to offer, so here is a list of everything you get for purchasing and proceeding through the quests included in this bundle.

Dapper Wall-E Dream Style

“Your Sunday Best” quest

“Sprouting a Story” quest

“Matchmaking Magic” quest

“Strut Your Stuff” quest

Dapper Suit

Bowler Hat

Victorian Matchmaker’s Dress

Wall-E’s Trashcan Lid Hat

Sunbird Feather Hat

Wall-E’s Boot Bouquet and recipe to make Wall-E’s Boot Bouquet

New animations for Wall-E (while he’s wearing his Dapper outfit)

New dialogue with Wall-E (while he’s wearing his Dapper outfit)

Here you can see a few items the pack includes which are the new dress, and one of the new hats. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After finishing each of the various quests, players will have their friendship with Wall-E raised. Completing the “Sprouting a Story” quest will also reward players with an array of useful materials like Iron Ore and Pebbles.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Wall-E Dream Bundle worth buying?

As someone who does have this pack, I think whether or not it is worth buying will vary from player to player but it is overall not worth the price. Players have been expressing concerns about the Premium Shop and Moonstone prices since Gameloft first launched these features on Feb. 16, 2023, and the Wall-E Dream Bundle is yet another highly-priced feature most players will struggle to obtain without spending real money.

Of the content that is featured in the Wall-E bundle, my favorites are the Dapper Wall-E Dream Style, the Victorian Matchmaker’s Dress, and the Wall-E’s Boot Bouquet. Wall-E’s Dream Style is by far my favorite character outfit yet and the animations he does while wearing it are pretty adorable.

The Dapper Suit and Bowler Hat players receive in this pack. Screenshot via Dot Esports

But as much as I love Wall-E’s new look, I’ve also had some visual issues with it when he tries to perform the new animations it features. This doesn’t happen every time he does them, but it is something to keep in mind since the pack is quite expensive and this issue might remain for a while since it hasn’t been recognized by Gameloft on their Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello bug tracker so far.

Out of the outfits players can wear with this bundle, only the Victorian Matchmaker’s Dress is a real standout for me. The Dapper Suit is nice and the three hats are fun, but I don’t see myself using them all that much. If you absolutely love all five of the clothing assets this pack includes, then obtaining this bundle might be a good choice for your own personal preferences but this will entirely vary from player to player.

The Wall-E Boot Bouquet is an adorable item for decorating and players also get the recipe for it so they can craft as many as they want. This is the only furniture item included in the Wall-E Dream Bundle pack, but it is a great one.

Players will gather for a dance party in the exclusive “Strut Your Stuff” quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Outside of the actual items players receive, there are also four Dream Bundle exclusive quests to work through which is how players will unlock all of the assets the pack includes. These quests are pretty fun and my personal favorite was the “Matchmaking Magic” quest which had a funny romance setup with Merlin and Mother Gothel.

All of the quests were entertaining, but I already had the maximum friendship with Wall-E so all of the level-up friendship rewards that each quest granted were completely wasted. If you’re a huge Wall-E fan then you’ll absolutely love this pack and even though it is quite pricey it might be worth it for you simply to get to know the shy little robot better.

Another part of the Wall-E Dream Bundle I loved was that it mentioned Eve, which is Wall-E’s partner in the film, a ton. The teasers were so blatant it seemed like Gameloft was basically trying to confirm she will be added in the future, but since she is already featured on clothing in the game this isn’t too surprising.

Wall-E and the player talked about Eve a lot during the various pack quests. Screenshot via Dot Esports

With all of the content taken into consideration, there are definitely pros and cons with the Wall-E Dream Bundle. Ultimately, whether or not the Wall-E Dream Bundle is worth the price is entirely up to you. I personally think it is overpriced for the content it includes, but I do also love most of the assets it adds.

If you’re still struggling with this decision, you can also consider all the methods of obtaining Moonstones in comparison to how much the pack costs.

To get the Wall-E Dream Bundle by only opening Moonstone chests, players would need to collect chests for 80 days. Collecting Moonstones from the Star Path will award different amounts depending on the specific page, but generally, players will earn the following amounts across each page of the Star Path.

Page one: 100 Moonstones for 10 Tokens

Page two: 200 Moonstones for 20 Tokens

Page three: 250 Moonstones for 25 Tokens

Page four: 350 Moonstones for 35 Tokens

Page five: 400 Moonstones for 40 Tokens

Page six: 610 Moonstones for 60 Tokens

Page seven: 90 Moonstones for 10 Tokens (repeatable)

Players who complete the entire Star Path can then repeatedly buy Moonstones from the last page. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Even with both sources of Moonstone revenue combined, reaching the hefty 4,000 Moonstone price without spending money will be an extremely tough task. Depending on which edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley you bought, you might have some additional Moonstones stored up, but even with this, the Wall-E pack will still consume most of what you probably have stored up.

Because of all these factors, many players might consider spending money on Moonstones to unlock the bundle. All players can only do so through the Moonstone store which has the following price points.

Small Moonstone Pack: 1,200 Moonstones for $4.99

Regular Moonstone Pack: 2,500 Moonstones for $9.99

Big Moonstone Pack: 5,500 Moonstones for $19.99

Huge Moonstone Pack: 14,500 Moonstones for $49.99

The various price points players can purchase Moonstones for. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players who don’t have enough Moonstones otherwise will only be able to obtain the Wall-E pack by spending $19.99 for 5,500 Moonstones. This is quite a hefty price to pay for a couple of quests, one new Dream Style, a few outfit pieces, and one furniture asset.

Overall, the Wall-E Dream Bundle is not worth the massive 4,000 Moonstones price point if you are spending real money to purchase it. But if you really like it and have the means to obtain it through Moonstones you’ve earned while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley then this pack is a great option for you. If you’re a massive Wall-E fan who just can’t skip it, it’s also worth purchasing if you truly love every asset the pack includes.

Players may also want to keep in mind that this is the very first Dream Bundle Disney Dreamlight Valley has featured which likely means more will release in the future. If there are other characters you love more than Wall-E, you might want to save your Moonstones in case they have a pack dedicated to them later on.

