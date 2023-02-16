There are plenty of different kinds of wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Dark Wood is probably one of the hardest to get. The elusive wood doesn’t spawn much and it only spawns in one area, making it one of the most difficult to find in the game.

Not only that, but after the Feb. 16 content update, there’s now a very good use for it in Large Chests. The cost for the chest is incredibly high in terms of Dreamlight, but players aren’t even concerned about the Dreamlight cost, they’re more concerned about the Dark Wood cost. The Large Chest requires 25 Dark Wood, but the game barely spawns any.

For those who want a room full of Large Chests, they will need to sink a lot of time and effort into gathering Dark Wood from the Forgotten Lands, which is the only biome the wood spawns in. It competes with Dry Wood, which also spawns in the Forgotten Lands, making the chance of Dark Wood spawning even more rare.

Fastest ways to farm Dark Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Luckily, there is a bit of a hack to farm Dark Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it does mean that players are going to need to clear out most of the biome of all of the decorations there. This same hack works for every biome in the game, so players can farm any wood in the game depending on the biome where they put the trees that make it work.

To farm Dark Wood quickly, players should clear their Forgotten Lands biome of all trees. Then, place as many Plaza Trees as you can find into the biome at least three spaces apart. Every 15 minutes, the trees will spawn wood.

Screengrab via Gameloft

There is likely to be more Dry Wood than Dark Wood that spawns, but because the spawn rate is every 15 minutes, players should be able to farm it quicker than if they left the trees in the biome. Those that don’t want to completely destroy the Forgotten Lands biome will need to farm it the old fashioned way, and just check the trees every now and then to see if any Dark Wood has dropped.