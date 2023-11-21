Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Gold Edition worth it?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a few different versions you can purchase to unlock the game, which makes deciding which one is right for you a daunting task. One of the many versions you’ll come across is the Gold Edition.

Each version of Disney Dreamlight Valley comes with unique benefits, so here’s what you’ll want to know about the Gold Edition of this game and whether it’s worth adding to your collection.

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Gold Edition?

From Dec. 5 onward, the Gold Edition will be the singular exclusive digital-only version of the game you can purchase outside of the regular base game version. The Gold Edition comes with all of the following content.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Base Game

The A Rift in Time expansion pass

expansion pass 15,000 Moonstones

A Flower Capybara Animal Companion

Animal Companion Two pairs of Artist’s Overalls

Flowery Summer Cottage House Style

How much does the Gold Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley cost?

The Gold Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley costs $69.99. This is a digital-only version of the Disney game and is available from Dec. 5 onwards.

Is purchasing the Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition worth it?

While this pack has some cool items, it’s only really worth purchasing if you are planning to purchase the base game and expansion pass anyway. The other cosmetic items it includes are nice, but they aren’t really worth the price, which makes the main selling point of the pack obtaining both the base game and expansion pass at once.

If I didn’t already have a Founder’s Pack version of the base game, I would purchase the Gold Edition since I intend to play the expansion pass. So if you are also interested in it and don’t already have the base game, then purchasing the Gold Edition will be worth it for you.

From Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dec. 5 global launch onward, the Founder’s Packs will officially be retired and there will only be three versions of the game you can purchase, plus the expansion pass as a separate addition. The Gold Edition of the game is the only version that features the expansion pass alongside the base game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley full game prices. Image via Gameloft

Of the various versions of this game you can obtain, the Gold Editon is certainly the best option if you want to obtain the maximum amount of content you can. But if you’re not really interested in everything the A Rift in Time expansion pass has to offer, then it’s best to just purchase the base game instead.

The only physical version of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Cozy Edition, so if you’re hoping to have an actual copy of the game then you might want to purchase this version instead. This version doesn’t come with the expansion pass, though, so the Gold Edition is a better choice if you are planning to purchase it anyway.

If you’re an early access player, you’ll automatically obtain all of the cosmetic items featured in the Gold Edition of the pack after Disney Dreamlight Valley officially leaves its early access state. You’ll also get a 2,500 Moonstones bonus.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley won’t be a free-to-play title anymore, you will have to purchase some version of the game if you’re hoping to begin your own Disney adventure—and the Gold Edition is a good option if you want both the base game and expansion pass.