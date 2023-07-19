Because Disney Dreamlight Valley has so much to offer, many players are likely wondering if and when the Disney game will become free to play. It’s a lively game that features consistent updates, iconic Disney characters, and cozy game staples like farming and fishing which is likely why the game is one of the most popular life simulation titles on the market.

If you’re wondering whether Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch as a free title and when this might happen, here’s everything we know so far.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley free to play?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is not currently free to play since it is still in an early access state, but it will become free to play when it gets its full release. Once the game is fully ready to be launched, all players will be able to join in on the magical Disney fun as the game also continues to consistently see free updates.

When will Disney Dreamlight Valley become free to play?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is confirmed to become free to play at some point before the end of 2023, but it’s unclear when exactly this will be outside of a generalized 2023 release window.

On Gameloft’s official website for the Disney game, the only official information about this is that Disney Dreamlgiht Valley will have a “free-to-play launch in 2023.”

The valley has been packed with developments recently and more are planned in the near future. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players have had two Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmaps release in 2023 with the first one now being concluded and the second being actively in progress. But while this roadmap does tease many of the future updates players can expect to see soon like the arrival of a Beauty and the Beast Realm, it doesn’t provide any solid hints as to when the game will officially become free to play.

So far, Gameloft has been fairly transparent and honest about where the game is headed next and what players can expect to see in the future. Because of this, it’s highly likely that players won’t see an update on Disney Dreamlight Valley becoming free to play until sometime after the September update launches and a new roadmap is shared.

Outside of the officially announced upcoming updates, the end of the year is set to feature unknown new characters, frontiers, the integration of a multiplayer feature, another Royal Tool for players to use, and the start of a new chapter. Disney Dreamlight Valley transitioning into a free game could also be a featured part of the beginning of this new era of the game, so players should stay tuned for more announcements that are sure to arrive following the next update.

Although the original main storyline recently ended, another one has been teased to be arriving in the future. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Until Disney Dreamlight Valley launches as a free-to-play title, it’s going to set you back $29.99 to play the game but perhaps more if you decide to purchase one of the higher-tier founder packs.

