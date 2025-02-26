All Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Oasis Retreat Star Path is packed with tropical items sure to help you set up the perfect area for Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To claim all of the available rewards, you need to work through the many special duties included in this event.

Recommended Videos

This Star Path is active from Feb. 26 to April 15, which means you have a decent amount of time to work through it and earn all available prizes as long as you know how to complete each duty. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Oasis Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Oasis Retreat Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are some unique new items for your companions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main part of the Oasis Retreat Star Path event tasks you with completing many different unique duties to earn Tokens. Some of these tasks are straightforward while others are vague or purposefully trick to test your knowledge surrounding specific Disney characters and films.

The tricky nature of these quests makes it easy to get stuck, so here are all of the duties in the Oasis Retreat Star Path and what you need to do for each one. We’ll update this guide over time as we unlock and complete more duties.

Duty Amount Task Token Reward Uproot Night Thorns. 30 Clear 30 Night Thorns. 10 Find Gems with your pickaxe. 20 Mine 20 Gems from rock spots using your Royal Pickaxe. 20 Tackle royal tasks. 15 Complete 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties. 10 Get crafty! Five Craft five items. 10 Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts. Four Give Remy four of his favorite items of the day. 20 Whip up a three-star meal. 10 Cook 10 three-star dishes. 10 Go fish! 10 Catch 10 Fish. 20 Spend time with Duckberg’s finest. 15 Hang out with Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes. 15

All Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Oasis Retreat Star Path has six pages of rewards you can earn. The items featured in this event may eventually come back through the Premium Shop after it ends, but this won’t be for a while, and all of the items will be a lot more expensive to get since they’ll cost Moonstones. It’s best to get them now if you’re interested in them since they’re a lot cheaper on the Star Path.

Here are all of the rewards available in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event and how many Tokens you need to get each one.

Page Reward Token Cost One Jasmine’s Bubble Ponytail 10 One Beige Hanging Wicker Basket 10 One Wicker Lantern 30 One Relaxing Capybara 50 One Blue Silk Ruffle Top 40 One Palm Tree Motif 10 One 100 Moonstones 10 Two Blue Silk Ruffle Heels 30 Two Royal Vanity Bench 10 Two Blue Silk Ruffle Skirt 30 Two 200 Moonstones 20 Two Brown Sliders 10 Two Tropical TreeMotif 10 Two Potted Palm 50 Three 250 Moonstones 25 Three Wooden Bead Necklace 10 Three Wicker Companion Home 30 Three Leaf Motif 10 Three Royal Vanity Stool 10 Three Wicker Bag with Genie Charm 40 Three Large Canvas Tent 50 Four 350 Moonstones 35 Four Long Leaf Motif 10 Four Simple Wicker Companion Bathtub 50 Four Palm Print Wallpaper 10 Four Ornate Wicker Chair 30 Four Wooden Bead Bracelet 10 Four Hanging Wicker Swing 40 Five 400 Moonstones 40 Five Royal Vanity 10 Five Garden Path Stones 10 Five Vivid Peacock Topiary 50 Five Celebration Aladdin 100 Five Intricate Palm Tree Motif 10 Five Golden Wall Lamp 30 Six Celebration Jasmine 100 Six Relaxing Oasis Escape 50 Six Ornate Ceiling Lamp 10 Six Thin Curly Beard 10 Six Agrabah Palace Archway 30 Six Pattern Motif 10 Six 610 Moonstones 60

There is lots of other content to explore in the Tales of Agrabah update, so if you get tired of tackling these tasks, consider taking a break. And if the theme of this Star Path event doesn’t really appeal to you, look ahead at the 2025 DDV roadmap to review future content arriving in the game that you might like more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy