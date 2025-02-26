All Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Oasis Retreat Star Path is packed with tropical items sure to help you set up the perfect area for Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To claim all of the available rewards, you need to work through the many special duties included in this event.
This Star Path is active from Feb. 26 to April 15, which means you have a decent amount of time to work through it and earn all available prizes as long as you know how to complete each duty. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Oasis Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Table of contents
All Oasis Retreat Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The main part of the Oasis Retreat Star Path event tasks you with completing many different unique duties to earn Tokens. Some of these tasks are straightforward while others are vague or purposefully trick to test your knowledge surrounding specific Disney characters and films.
The tricky nature of these quests makes it easy to get stuck, so here are all of the duties in the Oasis Retreat Star Path and what you need to do for each one. We’ll update this guide over time as we unlock and complete more duties.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Token Reward
|Uproot Night Thorns.
|30
|Clear 30 Night Thorns.
|10
|Find Gems with your pickaxe.
|20
|Mine 20 Gems from rock spots using your Royal Pickaxe.
|20
|Tackle royal tasks.
|15
|Complete 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.
|10
|Get crafty!
|Five
|Craft five items.
|10
|Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts.
|Four
|Give Remy four of his favorite items of the day.
|20
|Whip up a three-star meal.
|10
|Cook 10 three-star dishes.
|10
|Go fish!
|10
|Catch 10 Fish.
|20
|Spend time with Duckberg’s finest.
|15
|Hang out with Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.
|15
All Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Oasis Retreat Star Path has six pages of rewards you can earn. The items featured in this event may eventually come back through the Premium Shop after it ends, but this won’t be for a while, and all of the items will be a lot more expensive to get since they’ll cost Moonstones. It’s best to get them now if you’re interested in them since they’re a lot cheaper on the Star Path.
Here are all of the rewards available in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event and how many Tokens you need to get each one.
|Page
|Reward
|Token Cost
|One
|Jasmine’s Bubble Ponytail
|10
|One
|Beige Hanging Wicker Basket
|10
|One
|Wicker Lantern
|30
|One
|Relaxing Capybara
|50
|One
|Blue Silk Ruffle Top
|40
|One
|Palm Tree Motif
|10
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10
|Two
|Blue Silk Ruffle Heels
|30
|Two
|Royal Vanity Bench
|10
|Two
|Blue Silk Ruffle Skirt
|30
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20
|Two
|Brown Sliders
|10
|Two
|Tropical TreeMotif
|10
|Two
|Potted Palm
|50
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25
|Three
|Wooden Bead Necklace
|10
|Three
|Wicker Companion Home
|30
|Three
|Leaf Motif
|10
|Three
|Royal Vanity Stool
|10
|Three
|Wicker Bag with Genie Charm
|40
|Three
|Large Canvas Tent
|50
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35
|Four
|Long Leaf Motif
|10
|Four
|Simple Wicker Companion Bathtub
|50
|Four
|Palm Print Wallpaper
|10
|Four
|Ornate Wicker Chair
|30
|Four
|Wooden Bead Bracelet
|10
|Four
|Hanging Wicker Swing
|40
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40
|Five
|Royal Vanity
|10
|Five
|Garden Path Stones
|10
|Five
|Vivid Peacock Topiary
|50
|Five
|Celebration Aladdin
|100
|Five
|Intricate Palm Tree Motif
|10
|Five
|Golden Wall Lamp
|30
|Six
|Celebration Jasmine
|100
|Six
|Relaxing Oasis Escape
|50
|Six
|Ornate Ceiling Lamp
|10
|Six
|Thin Curly Beard
|10
|Six
|Agrabah Palace Archway
|30
|Six
|Pattern Motif
|10
|Six
|610 Moonstones
|60
There is lots of other content to explore in the Tales of Agrabah update, so if you get tired of tackling these tasks, consider taking a break. And if the theme of this Star Path event doesn’t really appeal to you, look ahead at the 2025 DDV roadmap to review future content arriving in the game that you might like more.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 12:02 pm