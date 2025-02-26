Forgot password
A player wearing a yellow and light purple/blue dress standing by some chairs and candles from the Oasis Retreat Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Oasis Retreat Star Path duties and rewards, explained

So many wonderful new items to collect.
Feb 26, 2025

The Oasis Retreat Star Path is packed with tropical items sure to help you set up the perfect area for Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To claim all of the available rewards, you need to work through the many special duties included in this event.

This Star Path is active from Feb. 26 to April 15, which means you have a decent amount of time to work through it and earn all available prizes as long as you know how to complete each duty. Here are all of the duties and rewards for the Oasis Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

All Oasis Retreat Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Capybara wearing a white outfit with a pineapple on its head standing by a bed and tiny bath in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are some unique new items for your companions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main part of the Oasis Retreat Star Path event tasks you with completing many different unique duties to earn Tokens. Some of these tasks are straightforward while others are vague or purposefully trick to test your knowledge surrounding specific Disney characters and films.

The tricky nature of these quests makes it easy to get stuck, so here are all of the duties in the Oasis Retreat Star Path and what you need to do for each one. We’ll update this guide over time as we unlock and complete more duties.

DutyAmountTaskToken Reward
Uproot Night Thorns.30Clear 30 Night Thorns.10
Find Gems with your pickaxe.20Mine 20 Gems from rock spots using your Royal Pickaxe.20
Tackle royal tasks.15Complete 15 Dreamlight Duties, Mist Duties, or Storybook Duties.10
Get crafty!FiveCraft five items.10
Give a tiny chef his favorite gifts.FourGive Remy four of his favorite items of the day.20
Whip up a three-star meal.10Cook 10 three-star dishes.10
Go fish!10Catch 10 Fish.20
Spend time with Duckberg’s finest.15Hang out with Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.15

All Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Oasis Retreat Star Path has six pages of rewards you can earn. The items featured in this event may eventually come back through the Premium Shop after it ends, but this won’t be for a while, and all of the items will be a lot more expensive to get since they’ll cost Moonstones. It’s best to get them now if you’re interested in them since they’re a lot cheaper on the Star Path.

Here are all of the rewards available in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event and how many Tokens you need to get each one.

PageRewardToken Cost
OneJasmine’s Bubble Ponytail10
OneBeige Hanging Wicker Basket10
OneWicker Lantern30
OneRelaxing Capybara50
OneBlue Silk Ruffle Top40
OnePalm Tree Motif10
One100 Moonstones10
TwoBlue Silk Ruffle Heels30
TwoRoyal Vanity Bench10
TwoBlue Silk Ruffle Skirt30
Two200 Moonstones20
TwoBrown Sliders10
TwoTropical TreeMotif10
TwoPotted Palm50
Three250 Moonstones25
ThreeWooden Bead Necklace10
ThreeWicker Companion Home30
ThreeLeaf Motif10
ThreeRoyal Vanity Stool10
ThreeWicker Bag with Genie Charm40
ThreeLarge Canvas Tent50
Four350 Moonstones35
FourLong Leaf Motif10
FourSimple Wicker Companion Bathtub50
FourPalm Print Wallpaper10
FourOrnate Wicker Chair30
FourWooden Bead Bracelet10
FourHanging Wicker Swing40
Five400 Moonstones40
FiveRoyal Vanity10
FiveGarden Path Stones10
FiveVivid Peacock Topiary50
FiveCelebration Aladdin100
FiveIntricate Palm Tree Motif10
FiveGolden Wall Lamp30
SixCelebration Jasmine100
SixRelaxing Oasis Escape50
SixOrnate Ceiling Lamp10
SixThin Curly Beard10
SixAgrabah Palace Archway30
SixPattern Motif10
Six610 Moonstones60

There is lots of other content to explore in the Tales of Agrabah update, so if you get tired of tackling these tasks, consider taking a break. And if the theme of this Star Path event doesn’t really appeal to you, look ahead at the 2025 DDV roadmap to review future content arriving in the game that you might like more.

