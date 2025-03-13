Gathering items can be a pretty tedious and tricky process in Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially if your village is fairly decorated. You can make it a lot easier if you manage to get and use an Ancient Vacuum.

This machine is incredibly useful, but it’s also pretty tough to get. It’s not super obvious either, so there’s a chance you don’t even know you have access to it. Your village life will be a lot better once you unlock it, so here’s how to get and use an Ancient Vacuum in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get an Ancient Vacuum in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Foraging is about to become a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Ancient Vacuums are exclusive to A Rift in Time, so you must install this DLC to access them. Once you do, you can craft an Ancient Vacuum at any Timebending table once you have the materials to do so. You can find it in the “Ancient Machines” category.

What do Ancient Vacuums do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Ancient Vacuums can pick up important forageable items and clear away pesky obstacles. It costs Mist to use them, but they make resource collecting a lot easier since it’s otherwise a bit tough to find what you’re looking for.

This machine is especially useful for acquiring event items like Three-Leaf Clovers and Four-Leaf Clovers in Lucky You! or Easter Eggs in the Eggstravaganza. Most events have at least one forageable item you need to get, and the Ancient Vacuum can always grab them for you. It’s also pretty helpful for Star Path event tasks, like the “Get rid of the Forgetting” duty in the Oasis Star Path.

All Ancient Vacuums in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can craft three different Ancient Vacuums, all of which require Mist, Ancient Cores, and an array of other materials exclusive to Eternity Isle. The better the vacuum, the more you can clear away and pick up with it.

Name Materials Picks up Basic Ancient Vacuum 2,000 Mist

Two Ancient Cores (level one)

Three Ancient Magnets

Three Ancient Belts Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, and Inkies Regular Ancient Vacuum 3,500 Mist

Two Ancient Cores (level two)

Five Ancient Magnets

Five Ancient Belts

One Basic Ancient Vacuum Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, Inkies, Flowers, and forgeable ingredients Advanced Ancient Vacuum 5,000 Mist

Two Ancient Cores (level three)

Seven Ancient Magnets

Seven Ancient Belts

One Regular Ancient Vacuum All forageable items

How to use an Ancient Vacuum in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To use an Ancient Vacuum, you need to walk up to it, interact with it, select all items you want to remove, and select the “Collect” option. Each time you use an Ancient Vacuum, a varying amount of Mist is spent depending on how many items you clear or collect with it. You can see the total cost right before you select “Collect” and change how many items you’re clearing as desired.

Most items removed with the Ancient Vacuum go straight to your inventory. Items that cannot be stored, like Night Thorns, are simply removed. Any rewards you may have gotten for clearing them, like Dream Shards or Memory Shards, will appear by the Ancient Vacuum.

You can select one item, a few items, or all items to pick up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An active Ancient Vacuum only works for the biome it’s placed in. If it’s in the Plaza, it can only remove items from that area, if it’s in The Oasis, it can only clear that region, and so on for other locations. To use your Ancient Vacuum elsewhere, you need to move it to the desired biome. You can also create additional Ancient Vacuums to have one stationed in each area, but they’re quite costly, so it’s usually easier to move one around.

