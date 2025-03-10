You need lots of them to work through the Lucky You! event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first installment of the Lucky You! event has arrived, bringing many unique items to collect. One of these items is Three-Leaf Clovers, and finding them can be pretty tricky.

Recommended Videos

Three-Leaf Clovers are the most important item in the entire event, so if you want to claim the special rewards it offers, the best task to start with is gathering as many as possible. To do so, you need to know how to get Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Explore the valley to forage for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Three-Leaf Clovers growing in the wild all around the main valley. All Three-Leaf Clovers sparkle once you get decently close to them to make finding them easier. They can spawn in any of the main biomes around the village, so you can hunt for them by searching:

The Forest of Valor biome

The Plaza biome

The Peaceful Meadow biome

The Glade of Trust biome

The Sunlit Plateau biome

The Forgotten Lands biome

The Dazzle Beach biome

If you only have access to the base game, you have to manually search around each biome to acquire them. They blend in pretty well with the greener areas in the valley, so make sure you’re scanning carefully to avoid missing them.

Acquiring Three-Leaf Clovers is much easier if you have A Rift in Time. You can spend Mist at an Ancient Vacuum to automatically pick them up. Not all Ancient Vacuums may be able to pick them up, but the highest tier version worked for me, so be sure to use a level three vacuum to make sure you can find them.

How many Three-Leaf Clovers spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Up to nine Three-Leaf Clovers can be present in the valley at once. They can appear randomly across all biomes you’ve unlocked or be more concentrated in certain areas. The first time I went hunting for them, three of my clovers were in the Frosted Heights area, and two were in the Dazzle Beach region. The next time I went looking, I found four just in the Forest of Valor region, so where they choose to appear is entirely random and changes each time.

Clovers are a lot easier to find if you have an Ancient Vacuum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How long does it take Three-Leaf Clovers to respawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One Three-Leaf Clover respawns every five minutes as long as the maximum amount isn’t present. If you want more to appear, you need to gather the already available ones to make space for them to spawn.

How to use Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Three-Leaf Clovers only have one use, which is to be crafted into Four-Leaf Clovers at any crafting station. It takes 10 Three-Leaf Clovers to make just one Four-Leaf Clover, so you need lots of them to complete this task.

They have no other purpose beyond this unless you want to use them as decorations, so you don’t need to worry about saving them for anything else. Four-Leaf Clovers are required to progress through the Lucky You! event and finish the Lucky You! task, so crafting all the Three-Leaf Clovers you find into Four-Leaf Clovers is crucial.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy