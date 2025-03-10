Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first installment of the Lucky You! event has arrived, bringing many unique items to collect. One of these items is Three-Leaf Clovers, and finding them can be pretty tricky.
Three-Leaf Clovers are the most important item in the entire event, so if you want to claim the special rewards it offers, the best task to start with is gathering as many as possible. To do so, you need to know how to get Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Table of contents
Where to find Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You can find Three-Leaf Clovers growing in the wild all around the main valley. All Three-Leaf Clovers sparkle once you get decently close to them to make finding them easier. They can spawn in any of the main biomes around the village, so you can hunt for them by searching:
- The Forest of Valor biome
- The Plaza biome
- The Peaceful Meadow biome
- The Glade of Trust biome
- The Sunlit Plateau biome
- The Forgotten Lands biome
- The Dazzle Beach biome
If you only have access to the base game, you have to manually search around each biome to acquire them. They blend in pretty well with the greener areas in the valley, so make sure you’re scanning carefully to avoid missing them.
Acquiring Three-Leaf Clovers is much easier if you have A Rift in Time. You can spend Mist at an Ancient Vacuum to automatically pick them up. Not all Ancient Vacuums may be able to pick them up, but the highest tier version worked for me, so be sure to use a level three vacuum to make sure you can find them.
How many Three-Leaf Clovers spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Up to nine Three-Leaf Clovers can be present in the valley at once. They can appear randomly across all biomes you’ve unlocked or be more concentrated in certain areas. The first time I went hunting for them, three of my clovers were in the Frosted Heights area, and two were in the Dazzle Beach region. The next time I went looking, I found four just in the Forest of Valor region, so where they choose to appear is entirely random and changes each time.
How long does it take Three-Leaf Clovers to respawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
One Three-Leaf Clover respawns every five minutes as long as the maximum amount isn’t present. If you want more to appear, you need to gather the already available ones to make space for them to spawn.
How to use Three-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Three-Leaf Clovers only have one use, which is to be crafted into Four-Leaf Clovers at any crafting station. It takes 10 Three-Leaf Clovers to make just one Four-Leaf Clover, so you need lots of them to complete this task.
They have no other purpose beyond this unless you want to use them as decorations, so you don’t need to worry about saving them for anything else. Four-Leaf Clovers are required to progress through the Lucky You! event and finish the Lucky You! task, so crafting all the Three-Leaf Clovers you find into Four-Leaf Clovers is crucial.
Others Asked
Where can I find Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
You can find Four-Leaf Clovers growing in the wild throughout the entire main valley during the Lucky You! event. Specifically, you can scout for them in the Plaza biome, the Forest of Valor biome, the Dazzle Beach biome, the Glade of Trust biome, the Peaceful Meadow biome, the Sunlit Plateau biome, and the Forgotten Lands biome.
What is the purpose of completing quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Completing quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to increase Friendship Levels with NPCs and earn Dreamlight, which is an essential currency for progressing in the game.
Where can players find Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Mushrooms can be found in the Glade of Trust biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Published: Mar 10, 2025 09:00 am