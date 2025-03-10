Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event guide

The festive Lucky You! event has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. This event is packed with plenty of tasks, unique items to find, and exclusive prizes to claim.
Most featured events don’t tell you much about what you need to do, so figuring out where to start can be pretty tricky. If you’re stumped on how to tackle this one, here’s a complete guide to the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Table of contents
- How to complete the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- How to start the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event quests
- All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! crafting recipes
- All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event rewards
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event end date
How to complete the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To complete the Lucky You! event, you need to acquire Three-Leaf Clovers and Four-Leaf Clovers to use them to craft special items and finish an event duty. This event has many hidden parts, so figuring out what you need to get done can be tough. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do to finish the event.
How to start the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Lucky You! event starts automatically, but to get going on the tasks involved, the best quest to start with is finding Three-Leaf Clovers. You need them to do everything else in the event, so working on getting as many as possible as soon as you can is the best way to begin.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event quests
Most events have a few quests for you to complete, but this one only has one. You can find the singular task you need to tackle in the “Village” section on the “Dreamlight” page, and has the same name as the event.
To finish the Lucky You! task, you need to have a total of seven Four-Leaf Clovers in your inventory at the same time. You must have all seven in your inventory to complete this task. Storing them away, dropping them on the ground, using them to craft other items, or moving them anywhere other than your inventory prevents you from finishing this quest.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! crafting recipes
You can make two special crafting recipes in the Lucky You! event. These recipes and the items you need to make each one are as follows.
|Item
|Materials
|Four-Leaf Clover
|10 Three-Leaf Clovers
500 Dreamlight
|“End of the Rainbow” Cauldron
|10 Four-Leaf Clovers
20 Gold Ingots
10 Iron Ingots
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event rewards
In addition to the “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron item you can craft and unlock, you can obtain one additional reward in the Lucky You! event. This prize is the Lucky Shirt, a green clothing item covered with clovers. You can earn this shirt by completing the Lucky You! quest.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event end date
You can complete the Lucky You! event from March 10 to 17. This gives you exactly one week to finish it with a lot to do, so if you’re hoping to claim everything this event has to offer, getting started right away is crucial.
Most other events in DDV are annual, so if you miss out on anything, there’s a decent chance this event may return next year to give you another shot to earn the featured rewards. It’s not guaranteed, though, but it seems fairly likely since it’s based on a holiday, and all festive events released so far repeat each year.
Published: Mar 10, 2025 10:28 am