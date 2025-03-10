Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event guide

The festive Lucky You! event has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. This event is packed with plenty of tasks, unique items to find, and exclusive prizes to claim.

Most featured events don’t tell you much about what you need to do, so figuring out where to start can be pretty tricky. If you’re stumped on how to tackle this one, here’s a complete guide to the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clovers are an essential part of this festive event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Lucky You! event, you need to acquire Three-Leaf Clovers and Four-Leaf Clovers to use them to craft special items and finish an event duty. This event has many hidden parts, so figuring out what you need to get done can be tough. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do to finish the event.

How to start the Lucky You! event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Lucky You! event starts automatically, but to get going on the tasks involved, the best quest to start with is finding Three-Leaf Clovers. You need them to do everything else in the event, so working on getting as many as possible as soon as you can is the best way to begin.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event quests

Most events have a few quests for you to complete, but this one only has one. You can find the singular task you need to tackle in the “Village” section on the “Dreamlight” page, and has the same name as the event.

To finish the Lucky You! task, you need to have a total of seven Four-Leaf Clovers in your inventory at the same time. You must have all seven in your inventory to complete this task. Storing them away, dropping them on the ground, using them to craft other items, or moving them anywhere other than your inventory prevents you from finishing this quest.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! crafting recipes

You can make two special crafting recipes in the Lucky You! event. These recipes and the items you need to make each one are as follows.

Item Materials Four-Leaf Clover 10 Three-Leaf Clovers

500 Dreamlight “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron 10 Four-Leaf Clovers

20 Gold Ingots

10 Iron Ingots

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lucky You! event rewards

In addition to the “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron item you can craft and unlock, you can obtain one additional reward in the Lucky You! event. This prize is the Lucky Shirt, a green clothing item covered with clovers. You can earn this shirt by completing the Lucky You! quest.

You unlock two pretty special items as you work through this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can complete the Lucky You! event from March 10 to 17. This gives you exactly one week to finish it with a lot to do, so if you’re hoping to claim everything this event has to offer, getting started right away is crucial.

Most other events in DDV are annual, so if you miss out on anything, there’s a decent chance this event may return next year to give you another shot to earn the featured rewards. It’s not guaranteed, though, but it seems fairly likely since it’s based on a holiday, and all festive events released so far repeat each year.

