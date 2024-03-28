The festive Eggstravaganza event is a limited-time annual occurrence in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are lots of parts to this event, but the most important one is collecting all Easter Eggs.

You need Easter Eggs for a variety of tasks in this event, including cooking dishes and crafting furniture. Obtaining these items can be tricky, though, so here’s how to get all Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggs

Time for an Easter Egg hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Easter Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which are Wild Spring Egg, Egg-cellent Fruit, and Spring V-EGG-etable. Each Easter Egg type can be obtained through completing quests like Bunnies on the Run, but outside of quests, they’re obtained in a few different ways.

How to get Wild Spring Egg in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wild Spring Eggs are small blue eggs that spawn randomly across all biomes. You can find them anywhere around each of the eight biomes included in the main Dreamlight Valley area, but they don’t spawn over on Eternity Isle if you have A Rift in Time.

These eggs are super tricky to locate since they oftentimes spawn hidden behind furniture. If you’re struggling to find them, there are two methods you can use to make this process easier.

Place and use an Advanced Ancient Vacuum . You only need one since you can pick it up and move it around all eight biomes. With this tool, you can specifically select Wild Spring Eggs, which stores them all in your inventory immediately.

. You only need one since you can pick it up and move it around all eight biomes. With this tool, you can specifically select Wild Spring Eggs, which stores them all in your inventory immediately. Enter Furniture mode and look around for Wild Spring Eggs you can pick up. As you find them, pick each one up and move them to the same location. Exit Furniture mode so you can then grab them all quickly now that they’re grouped together.

These are the toughest ones to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Egg-cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Egg-cellent Fruit are pink eggs that spawn on three bushes around the main valley during the Eggstravaganza event. These bushes can pop up anywhere and function just like all other regular Fruit bushes.

If you’re having trouble finding your Egg-cellent Fruit bushes, check the map and look for the Fruit icon around areas where you know you don’t have any Fruit bushes or trees placed. I have all of my Fruit trees and bushes placed in an orchard together, which made it easy to locate the special egg bushes. All three of my Egg-cellent Fruit bushes spawned in the Plaza, but they can appear anywhere.

Look for the Fruit icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Spring V-EGG-etable, you first need to collect both Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Egg since this type of Easter Egg can only be made using the other two kinds. Spring V-EGG-etable can be crafted with one Egg-cellent Fruit, one Wild Spring Egg, and 20 Dreamlight at any crafting station.

You have to craft this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Spring V-EGG-etable Seed made, plant it just like you would any other crop. Water it and wait for it to fully grow so you can collect it. This plant takes a total of 30 minutes to grow and has to be watered a second time after 15 minutes pass.

You can use the Easter Eggs you’ve collected to make dishes like Spring Egg Bowl for the Spring Taste Test, but they’re also great for crafting some unique furniture items that might help you score big when you enter DreamSnaps challenges.

