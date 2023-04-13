How to make a Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can befriend their favorite heroes and villains, unlock various biomes, become friends with critters, and learn recipes to stay energized as they uncover what happened to Dreamlight Valley and The Forgetting.

From now until April 29, players can participate in the Easter Eggstravaganza Event, which offers various Dreamlight Valley tasks to complete and great rewards to earn at the same time. For one of the tasks, Spring Taste Test, you’ll need to cook and eat the Spring Egg Bowl, a meal featuring limited-time ingredients.

So, how do you make the Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make a Spring Egg Bowl

The Spring Egg Bowl is a five-star meal, meaning you’ll need to use five ingredients to cook this dish. To make the Spring Egg Bowl, you’ll need the following ingredients:

One Cocoa: This can be harvested from the Cocoa trees in the Glade of Trust or in the Sunlit Plateau

This can be harvested from the Cocoa trees in the Glade of Trust or in the Sunlit Plateau One Sugarcane: This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach

This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach One Egg-cellent Fruit : This egg can be harvested from the egg bushes around Dreamlight Valley.

: This egg can be harvested from the egg bushes around Dreamlight Valley. One Spring V-EGG-etable: This egg is grown from the V-EGG-etable Seed

This egg is grown from the V-EGG-etable Seed One Wild Spring Egg: This egg can be foraged in all biomes of Dreamlight Valley

You will also need one piece of coal to cook the meal, which can be purchased from Kristoff’s Stall or obtained from mining. Once you have all the ingredients, head to a Dreamlight Valley cooking station, place one of each item into the pot, and start cooking.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

While it requires several ingredients, the Spring Egg Bowl is easy to make, provides a lot of Energy, and is necessary to help you complete the Spring Taste Test task.